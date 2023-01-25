Budget 2023 Date, Time, Expectations, When and Where to Watch & More

The Union Budget 2023 is about to be completed as a whole. It will be intriguing to see how the government manages expectations and addresses the fiscal deficit targets as this will be the last full Budget of the current administration.

As #UnionBudget 2023-24 is round the corner, let us glance through the major announcements made in past years’ Union Budgets and how the Government endeavours to fulfil those announcements.



And we now have answers to all of the concerns and questions raised during the presentation of the Budget 2023. Like:

Union Budget 2023 Date & Time

On Wednesday, February 1, the Union Budget for this year will be presented. However, the live streaming of the Union Budget presentation will begin at 11 am on the official channels.

Financial Year Union Budget 2023-24 Presented On Parliament Presented By Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presentation Date 1 Feb 2023 Release By Central Government Assign By President of India Nodal Organisation Department of Economic Affairs

Who will present the Union Budget?

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fifth time. The 2022 Finance Minister's speech introducing the budget was about 1.5 hours long. Her 2021 budget speech, which lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, was the longest in Indian history.

Budget 2023 When & Where To Watch

Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News, and other news channels will broadcast the Union Budget 2022 live. As an alternative, viewers can visit the official Sansad TV and Twitter accounts for the parliament as well as the Doordarshan and the Lok Sabha's official YouTube accounts for the Budget 2023 speech.

India Budget 2023: Budget Session of Parliament

The Budget session is anticipated to last until February 10. After a break for the standing committees to review the grant requests from various ministries, the second phase of the budget session is initially expected to start on March 6 and end on April 6.

Budget 2023 Expectations

The Finance Minister is expected to adopt tax-related relief measures and/or changes to the income tax slabs, which income taxpayers, especially those in the salaried class, have high hopes for. During the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, the common man will be eagerly awaiting FM Sitharaman's announcement regarding changes to the income tax slabs because these changes will have a significant impact on their finances. Additional presumptions about the Union Budget 2023 include:

Restructuring Of The Income Tax Slabs

In this pandemic era, people's earnings are depreciating every year due to inflation and rising living expenses. Many people hope and anticipate that the government will take these factors into account when reorganizing the tax slabs in order to lessen the tax burden on the general public.

Increase In The Limit Of Standard Deduction

For salaried workers, a standard deduction was first introduced in 2018 that provided an exemption of $40,000; this exemption was later raised to $50,000 in the interim budget for 2019. Given the rising costs and the global inflation that is out of control, the common employees also anticipate that this limit will be increased.

Increase In Exemption Limit Under Section 80C

The general public can currently make a variety of investments that are eligible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act and receive a deduction of up to 1.5 lakhs. Many members of the general public anticipate that this limit will be increased to $2 lakhs during this year's Union Budget.

The annual budget of the Republic of India is known as the Union Budget of India, also known as the Annual Financial Statement under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. In order for it to be implemented before the start of the new fiscal year in April, the government presents it on the first day of February. The nodal organization in charge of creating the budget is the department of economic affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry.