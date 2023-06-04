Can you find a horse, a hedgehog, and a sloth in the optical illusion picture in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are considered as one of the simplest ways to determine the intelligence and attentiveness of an individual.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis have better problem-solving skills and attentiveness.

Do you want to check how sharp your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Horse, Hedgehog, and Sloth in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a painting in which various animal shapes can be seen which combine to form a human face.

Your task is to spot a horse, a hedgehog and a sloth in the picture in 11 seconds.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the three hidden animals.

This tricky challenge requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to identify the hidden animals.

This type of activity is considered one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The animals have expertly blended with the picture making it hard to identify them at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the hidden animals within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you found the hidden animals?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

Try looking at the left side of the picture and see if you can find any of the hidden animals.

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to identify the hidden animals within the time limit?

Congratulations to those with exceptional observation skills and impeccable attention to detail who have identified the hidden animals.

Wondering where the hidden animals were hiding?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Horse, Hedgehog, and Sloth in 11 Seconds - Solution

The three hidden animals can be seen on the right and left sides of the picture, while the horse is present on the right side, the sloth and hedgehog are seen on the left side.

