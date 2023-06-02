You are an optical illusion champion if you can find a doll among the penguins in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are considered as one of the simplest ways to determine the intelligence and attentiveness of an individual.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis have better problem-solving skills and attentiveness.

Do you want to test how observant you are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Doll among Penguins in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a group of penguins in various coloured bow-ties and hats.

Your task is to spot a doll which is hiding among the penguins in 8 seconds.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the doll.

This tricky challenge requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to identify the doll.

This type of activity is considered one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The doll has expertly blended with the penguins making it hard to identify at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the doll within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you found the doll?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The doll will appear different from the penguins.

Now try looking for someone who appears somewhat different from the other penguins in the image.

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you could identify the doll within the time limit?

Congratulations to those who have identified the doll, you really have exceptional observation skills and impeccable attention to detail.

Curious to know where the doll is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Doll in 8 Seconds - Solution

The doll can be seen on the left side of the image when observed very carefully. While all the penguins have pointed beaks, the doll lacks one.

