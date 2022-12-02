Only a champion can find the cat in the kitchen in this optical illusion within 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The love that netizens have for optical illusion challenges is not hidden anymore. The presence of huge numbers of challenges on the Web is a testament to this fact.

Optical illusions entertain people and also help improve your concentration and observation skills.

Moreover, optical illusions have been found to be beneficial in detecting some mental disorders like schizophrenia. It has been said that optical illusions that trick normal people will not be able to trick patients suffering from schizophrenia.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in the Kitchen in 7 Seconds

Source: Instagram

The image shared above presents a messy kitchen scene in which you can see utensils, appliances, and kitchen clothes stuffed in the small kitchen.

Also seen are various toys, which are placed on top of the shelf. It looks like there are small kids in the house.

A sneaky feline is hiding somewhere in the kitchen among the stuffed toys and utensils.

Your task is to find the cat in the kitchen within 7 seconds.

If you are successful in spotting the cat within 7 seconds or less than that, you will belong to an elite group of people who have successfully completed the challenge in such a short time.

Did you find the cat in the kitchen in 7 seconds?

The kitchen scene with various utensils, toys, and cupboards makes it difficult to spot the cat at first glance.

The key to completing this challenge within the time limit is to pay close attention to the image.

This test is all about your observation skills, and the level of your focus will help you a lot in clearing the optical illusion challenge successfully.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; not much time left.

Did you see the cat now?

And..

Time’s over.

We believe that some of you have spotted the sneaky cat within the time limit. You are a true champion.

Curious to know where the cat is?

Not to worry; we will be sharing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Find the Cat in Kitchen within 7 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen sitting on the top of a shelf in the kitchen. It is a black cat and can be seen peeping with its face out.