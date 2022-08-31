Can you spot a hidden house for sale in this optical illusion in 9 seconds?

Find House for Sale Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are fun as it kills away boredom and lets you engage your brain for a short period of time.

Apart from the fun quotient, optical illusions are great for enhancing your observation skills. It also serves the purpose of scientists who are engaged in studies of how the brain functions.

The beauty of the optical illusion lies in the fact that optical illusions make us believe that what we are seeing is real while there will be something else that is completely different from what is portrayed.

Want to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Then, dive in.

Find the Hidden House for Sale in 9 seconds

Look at the picture below

You can see it is a picture of row houses in this idyllic town with all houses displaying sold-out boards except one house, which is still looking for the perfect owner. You need to find the house with the for sale board in 9 seconds.

Time starts now.

Tick.. Tock.. Tick… Tock…

The clock is running, are you running your brain at the same time?

The house is waiting for you to find it so that it can get its dream owner.

Have you spotted the house?

No?

Look carefully, the house is right in front of you.

Still not able to find the house.

Let us give you one hint, the house is not located on the top row of the picture.

Now, are you able to spot the for sale house?

We believe some or you might have spotted the house.

Congratulations, you have excellent observation skills.

Sorry guys, time is already over.

You can still try searching for the house with this major hint

The roof of the house is not brick coloured or charcoal grey coloured.

If you are still not able to find the house then scroll below for the solution.