Can you spot the heart-shaped berry in the picture within 5 seconds? Test your observation skills!

There are so many things out there that totally fool us. It's crazy how our brains, being the primary organs of our bodies, can sometimes play tricks on us. We can see things that aren't really there or miss something that's right in front of our eyes. It's wild, right?

And here's a prime example of this mind-bending deception: optical illusion puzzles. They are usually illustrations that mess with your mind. Researchers say that solving these mind-boggling puzzles actually gives your brain a stellar workout. And you know what that means? It helps you become a total problem-solving and observation ninja.

Now, guess what? We have got just the puzzle for you. Are you up for a challenge? Well, let's dive in.

Only someone with 20/20 vision can spot the rabbit on the ground in 10 seconds!

Spot the heart-shaped berry in 5 seconds

Look at the optical image below.

Source: IWOOT

The image above shows different coloured cranberries dispersed in several rows and columns. All of the berries have the shape of, uh, berries, except one. There is a berry somewhere in this illusory puzzle in the shape of a heart. You are tasked with finding the heart-shaped berry in the picture within 5 seconds. Are you ready for the challenge?

You have sharp vision if you can find the tiger at the park in 5 seconds.

Set a timer on your phone and get started. This is a great way for you to test your observation skills. People with great observation skills will only be able to spot the odd berry among the bunch. All the best.

When your 5 seconds are up, scroll down to see the solution.

People with X-ray vision can spot the number hidden in the polka dots within 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion Solution

The solution to this optical illusion puzzle is right below:

You can try this as well:

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

You have high-definition eyes if you can spot the soldier’s wife in the 1800s picture within 8 seconds!