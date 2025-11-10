Do You Know What the Capital of Bolivia Is? This South American nation is known for its Andean peaks and vibrant indigenous culture. It has a political setup that surprises many quiz lovers and travellers with Spanish colonial cities, dramatic geography such as the world’s highest navigable lake, Titicaca, to the vast Uyuni Salt Flats.

You must be wondering what could be the capital city of Bolivia. If you think Bolivia’s capital is La Paz, you are on the right path, but there is a twist to it. Bolivia’s story of governance and identity runs deeper than a single city. Let us explore the history of the Capital of Bolivia, through this blog.

What Is the Capital of Bolivia?

Bolivia’s situation is unique and quite different from other nations, as it has two capitals: