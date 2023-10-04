Career Personality Test: Your personality is a key factor in choosing a career that you will enjoy and thrive in. This Career Personality Test can help you identify your personality traits and match them to careers that are a good fit. Answer 15 questions in this article and check your score at the end to know the career options you may be best suited for.

It is important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to deciding which career or job is best for you. However, a simple personality test can help you narrow down your options based on the type of individual you are. Extroverted people tend to thrive in careers that involve interacting with others, such as sales, teaching, or customer service. Introverted people tend to prefer careers that allow them to work independently, such as writing, coding, or research.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Leg Crossing Style Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

People who are good at organizing and planning may be well-suited for careers in management or administration. People who are creative and innovative may be drawn to careers in the arts, design, or technology. People who are analytical and logical may be well-suited for careers in math, science, or engineering.

What Job Is Best For You? Take This Personality Test

Keep in mind that this is just a general test, and there are many other factors to consider when choosing a career. It is important to research different careers and talk to people who work in those fields to get a better understanding of what the job is like.

Answer the questions below. Keep a tally of your points to check your score towards the end of the quiz.

Q1. If you had access to a time machine, would you travel to:

Past (40 points) Future (20 points) Sell the machine (10 points) New places, not in time (30 points)

Q2. What seems like the worst situation to you?

Give up social media (30 points) Monotonous routine (20 points) Not enough clothes (40 points) Annoying boss (10 points)

Q3. You feel your best when you…

Solve technical or analytical problems (20 points) Help a friend (30 points) Perform on stage or be a star (10 points) Create or build something (40 points)

Q4. Guests are to arrive at your place in 1 hour, what will you do?

Figure what to cook (30 points) Clean up the space (20 points) Make arrangements for their stay (40 points) Make an excuse (10 points)

Q5. You just won unlimited access to money, what you would do with it?

Buy a house (10 points) Educate yourself (20 points) Help the underprivileged with education and jobs (30 points) Spend on shopping (40 points)

Also try: You Are In The Top 1 Percent If You Can Spot The Girl Hidden In 8 Seconds!

Q6. What is your ideal workout?

Gym (20 points) No workout (10 points) Yoga or Pilates (40 points) Running (30 points)

Q7. How much time do you spend on social media?

No time at all (20 points) Around 1 hour (10 points) Around 3 to 4 hours (40 points) Whole day (30 points)

Q8. Which of these sounds like you?

I post consistently (30 points) I mostly scroll the feed (40 points) I share memes (10 points) I do not use social media at all (20 points)

Q9. Pick one of the following:

Watching Sunset (30 points) Busy city life (40 points) Beach party (10 points) Enjoying thunderstorm (20 points)

Q10. Which colour would you choose to paint the walls of your house?

Red (30 points) Grey (10 points) Mix of colours (40 points) Blue (20 points)

Also try: Picture Puzzles To Test Your IQ: Find a butterfly, a duck, a bat, and a snail within 15 seconds!

Q11. What would you choose to decorate your work desk?

Plants (20 points) Favourite quotes (30 points) Photo collage (40 points) Work-related pins and sticky notes (10 points)

Q12. You got a bonus at work. How will you spend it?

Buy that designer item on your wish list (40 points) Throw a party (30 points) Travel to a foreign country (20 points) Invest it (10 points)

Q13. Describe your perfect office space:

Big office or cubicle (10 points) Travel to different places (40 points) Home studio or work from home (20 points) Favourite coffee shop (30 points)

Q14. What would you choose to be:

Villain (20 points) Masked hero (30 points) Poor but happy (40 points) Richest but alone (10 points)

Q15. What would eat from these, choose one item.

Chocolate cake (30 points) Ice cream (40 points) Salad (10 points) Noodles (20 points)

Also try: Can You Spot The Bee Hidden Within 8 Seconds?

Check Your Scores

If you scored between 150 to 260,

you have an analytical mind. You are good at processing huge amounts of data and multitasking. You have the ability to look at the bigger picture. Perfect jobs for you include businessperson, entrepreneur, PR manager, real estate agent, event organizer, etc.

If you scored between 270 to 380,

you have the mind of a scientist or explorer. You enjoy solving complex and logical problems or puzzles. You have the ability to devise theories. You craft solutions for the future. Perfect jobs for you include astronaut, engineer, pilot, biochemist, etc.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

If you scored between 390 to 490,

you have great leadership skills. You are able to lead a large group of people. You also have excellent public speaking and networking skills. You love to learn and inspire others. Perfect jobs for you include President, TV personality, social worker, teacher, leader, motivational coach, etc.

If you scored 490 and above,

you are an artistic individual. You are creative and spontaneous. You may also be introverted but very passionate about arts or entertainment purposes. You enjoy activities such as writing, music, painting, etc. Perfect jobs for you include theatres, designer, photographer, writer, actor, model, etc.

Did you enjoy this career personality test?

If you are struggling to decide which career is right for you, talking to a career counsellor can be helpful. They can help you assess your personality, interests, and skills, and they can provide you with information about different careers.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits