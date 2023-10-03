Personality Test: Your Leg Crossing Style Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Leg Crossing Personality Test: Leg crossing is a common body language cue that can reveal a lot about a person's personality and emotional state. There are many different ways to cross your legs, and each style has its own unique meaning. Yes, your leg position reveals personality.

The way you cross your legs can reveal if you are feeling anxious and defensive or if you are relaxed and confident. Leg crossing styles can also tell you if someone is an introvert or an extrovert, ambitious and hard to budge, and many more traits.

So, are you interested in understanding human behaviour? Do you want to learn how to read people better? This article will teach you how to read people's personality traits and emotions by looking at their leg-crossing style.

What Does Your Leg Crossing Style Say About Your Personality?

How do you cross your legs? Do you sit with your ankles crossed? Or one leg over the other? Or do you make a figure four-leg lock? Check different types of leg crosses and what your leg crossing style says about your personality.

#1 Ankle Crossed Sitting Posture

If you with your ankles crossed, your personality traits reveal that you could be a down-to-earth, elegant, refined, and sophisticated personality. You exude regal and queen-like vibes. You often try to uplift and motivate others. You work hard to achieve your goals, and your ambition is contagious. Reserved and not quick to open up, you have an uncanny ability to be calm and confident in any situation, making others feel confident too.

You carry yourself with poise and seldom panic. Content with the pace of life, you don't rush into decisions or get things done. Your aura and presence may be enough to get things done for you. You also tend to be concerned with your appearance, maintaining your outer appearance to the mark as per the occasion. Good at disguising your insecurities, you're also a good listener, which is why people confide in you. You're very private and never disclose your plans to anyone else.

In relationships, you may be more cautious and less impulsive. You may take your time to get to know someone before making a commitment. You may be more private and less likely to share personal information with others. You may not prefer to discuss the matters of your relationships with anyone other than your partner, preferring a long-term, monogamous relationship.

#2 One Leg Over Another Sitting Posture

If you sit with one leg over another leg, your personality traits reveal that you could be a skilled conversationalist, able to steer through any conversation with ease. You are non-judgmental and try to understand what others are saying or empathize with them. Artistic and creative, you have a highly imaginative mind. You are also guarded and don't trust others easily, keeping your thoughts to yourself. It may take you time to let someone into your life, and you don't give in easily. Charismatic and comfortable in your own skin, you don't feel the need to prove yourself to others. You enjoy life to the fullest.

Friendly but selective about your friends, you prefer to be with people who either match your thoughts and feelings or whose thoughts and mindset can help you elevate in life. You are introspective and self-reflective, not a party person. You enjoy your inner world more than the outer world, and you are always learning. You often have wisdom to offer.

In relationships, you are mindful of your partners' needs and always willing to help out. You may not be as open or expressive as others, but you are still deeply committed. However, your introversion and reservedness may make it difficult for your partners to open up to you. You may need to learn to be more vulnerable and communicate your feelings more openly.

#3 Figure Four Leg Lock Sitting Posture

If you sit in the figure four leg lock position, your personality traits reveal that you could be a confident, authoritative, and dominating personality. You are also youthful, relaxed, self-sufficient, and secure in yourself. You may also be spiritual. You value your space and privacy. You also believe that everything has its own time and place. You see a divine order in everything. Appearance matters to you a lot. That is why, you tend to dress well and also want people around you to dress well and look good.

Driven and ambitious, you put your mind and energy into fulfilling any lack in your life. You set goals and work smartly to achieve them. Your career and education are a priority, and you enjoy careers that offer variety, and new learnings, and avoid dull routines. As an evolved individual, you tend to be a confident, driven, and independent individual with a strong sense of self-worth. You can also be argumentative and competitive. You may reject opinions other than your own. However, deep down, you are also a caring and affectionate individual but only for a select few.

In relationships, you are loyal and committed to your partner, even when things get tough. You are able to handle difficult situations in a calm and collected manner. You strive to be the best partner you can be, but due to differences or reasons beyond comprehension can make it difficult to see things from your partner's point of view. In relationships, initially, emotions can cloud your judgement however in the long run, you should learn to be realistic otherwise you may face difficulty compromising.

Did you enjoy reading about your leg-crossing personality traits?

