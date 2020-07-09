Chambal Expressway: Importance, Benefits and Key Facts

Chambal Expressway: On 4 July, 2020 the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari reviewed the proposed project of Chambal Expressway through video conference. On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia were present.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME emphasised on expeditious environment clearance, land acquisition and royalty/local tax exemptions to make the project. It will also offer huge employment potential.

About Chambal Expressway

Chambal Expressway is a proposed Six-lane expressway in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The name Chambal Expressway is given as it will be laid alongside the Chambal river. The expressway will connect Kota in Rajasthan to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh through Sheopur and Morena districts. The cost of the proposed expressway is Rs 8,250 Crores.

The 404 km long proposed expressway provides an alternative route from Kanpur to Kota through Madhya Pradesh and then joins the Delhi Mumbai corridor.

As discussed above the total length of the proposed Chambal Expressway is 404 Kms out of which:

MP - 309 Km

Rajasthan - 78 Km

and UP - 17 Km

How much Tax do you pay on Diesel & Petrol in India?

Importance of proposed Chambal Expressway

The proposed project of Chambal Expressway will provide cross-connectivity with:

- Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Kolkata corridor.

- North-South Corridor

- East-West Corridor

- and Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway.

- It will also provide an alternate route from Kanpur to Kota through Madhya Pradesh.

- Nitin Gadkari said, to bring down the cost of the upcoming project, royalty and tax exemptions on the project material will save more than Rs 1,000 crore.

- The royalty on minerals for the upcoming project has already exempted by the Madhya Pradesh state.

- The land acquisition cost that Rs 650 crore will be shared by the states.

- He also suggested that the states chief ministers through which the road will pass should chair State-level High Powered Committee meetings to sort all state-specific issues which will ease the faster implementation of the project.

Who will be benefited from the proposed Chambal Expressway?

- The proposed Chambal expressway could be a game-changer for tribal communities and poor living in the far-flung areas mainly in the Chambal region as it is considered as the most backward area in the country.

- Also, the farmers from all the three states that is MP, Rajasthan, and UP will be the biggest beneficiaries as they will be able to send their produce to the markets of Delhi, Mumbai.

- It will help in industrialisation and development of the Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh.

- Logistics parks will be constructed on the lines of multi-modal logistics parks in Indore, Jabalpur, and Jaipur.

- The expressway will also offer huge employment potential in these districts and adjoining areas.

Why roads are important or what is the importance of roads?

For the economic development of a country, road transport plays a crucial role. It will impact the pace, structure, and pattern of development. An apex body formulates and administer the rules, regulations, and laws related to road transport and transport research namely the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In the world, the road network of India is the second largest. India has about 58.98 lakh kms of the road network.

The road network of India comprises of national highways, expressways, state highways, major district roads, other district roads, and village roads.

- The length of National highways/expressways - 1,32,500 kms

- The length of State highways - 1,56,694 kms

- Length of other roads - 56,08,477 kms

Let us tell you that the highways/expressways constitute only about 1.7% of the length of all roads and also carry about 40% of the road traffic.

Transport and Communication System in India: Complete Summary