List of all Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu (1952-2021)

As per the Constitution of India, the Governor is the de jure head of a state while the de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. After the Legislative Assembly Elections, the Governor of the state invites the party or coalition with a majority of seats, whichever the case, to form the government.

After the landslide victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, M.K. Stalin of DMK is all set to swear in as the 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on 7 May 2021. He is the son of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and served as the first Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu from 29 May 2009 to 15 May 2011. Since 1952, Tamil Nadu witnessed 11 Chief Ministers.

On 26 January 1950, Madras State was created after India gained Independence. It is the precursor to the present-day state of Tamil Nadu. Madras State comprised of present-day Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. In the year 1953, it was split up along linguistic lines, carving out Andhra State. The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 carved out Kerala and Mysore state. On 14 January 1969, Madras State was renamed Tamil Nadu.

Below we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Ministers of Madras State S. No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. C. Rajagopalachari 10 April 1952 - 13 April 1954 Indian National Congress 2. K. Kamaraj 13 April 1954 - 2 October 1963 Indian National Congress 3. M. Bhakthavatsalam 2 October 1963 - 5 March 1967 Indian National Congress 4. C. N. Annadurai 6 March 1967 - 13 February 1969 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu S. No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. C. N. Annadurai 14 January 1969 - 3 February 1969 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Acting CM V. R. Nedunchezhiyan 3 February 1969 - 10 February 1969 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2. M. Karunanidhi 10 February 1969 - 31 January 1976 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 31 January 1976 - 29 June 1977 3. M. G. Ramachandran 30 June 1977 - 17 February 1980 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 17 February 1980 - 8 June 1980 (3) M. G. Ramachandran 9 June 1980 - 24 December 1987 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Acting CM V. R. Nedunchezhiyan 24 December 1987 - 7 January 1988 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4. V. N. Janaki Ramachandran 7 January 1988 - 30 January 1988 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 30 January 1988 - 26 January 1989 (2) M. Karunanidhi 27 January 1989 - 30 January 1991 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 30 January 1991 - 23 June 1991 5. J. Jayalalithaa 24 June 1991 - 12 May 1996 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (2) M. Karunanidhi 13 May 1996 - 13 May 2001 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (5) J. Jayalalithaa 14 May 2001 - 21 September 2001 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 6. O. Panneerselvam 21 September 2001 - 2 March 2002 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (5) J. Jayalalithaa 2 March 2002 - 12 May 2006 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (2) M. Karunanidhi 13 May 2006 - 15 May 2011 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (5) J. Jayalalithaa 16 May 2011 - 27 September 2014 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (6) O. Panneerselvam 28 September 2014 - 23 May 2015 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (5) J. Jayalalithaa 23 May 2015 - 5 December 2016 (Till her death) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (6) O. Panneerselvam 5 December 2016 - 15 February 2017 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 7. Edappadi K. Palaniswami 16 February 2017 - 6 May 2021 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 8. M. K. Stalin 7 May 2021 - Present Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Key Highlights:

1- M. Karunanidhi is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with almost 19 years in office.

2- V. N. Janaki Ramachandran was the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with only 23 days in office.

This was the complete list of all the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu. The students who will be appearing for the government, as well as competitive examinations, are advised to go through the list thoroughly.

