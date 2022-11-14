Children’s Day 2022: Who Is The Indian Boy To Be Awarded The First Prize For Doodle For Google Competition?

We wish you a very Happy Children’s Day!

On this joyous day, tech giant Google announced the winner of the Doodle for Google competition 2022. Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata has been declared the winner of the competition.

The Google Doodle created by the student of Kolkata's New Town's Delhi Public School was chosen from among more than 1.15 lakh submissions. The competition was held for students in grades 1 through 10 from more than 100 places in India.

Shlok Mukherjee’s doodle, themed "India on the Center Stage" is being displayed on the website of Google India and it will be visible for 24 hours, in order to celebrate the Children’s Day 2022.

The winning doodle features a man doing yoga, a scientist admiring a robot, the planet, a tree, and a plant, all of these resembling the word “Google.”

Shlok explains his doodle, writing, “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

According to Google, a panel of judges, including Neena Gupta (actor), Kuriakose Vaisian(Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics), and YouTube creators Slayypoint, selected 20 doodles as finalists and put them up for online voting.

The tech giant used artistic value, inventiveness, alignment with the contest topic, and uniqueness and freshness of the approach as the benchmarks for selecting the best submissions.

The doodles of the 20 finalists were put up for public voting, which garnered over 5.52 lakh votes. And among the 20, Shlok’s doodle received the highest number of votes.

Google will award a college scholarship worth ₹5 lakhs as well as a technology package for his school worth ₹2 lakhs.

Shlok’s Google Doodle is now visible nationwide and can be seen on the website of Google, or its browser, Google Chrome.