Children’s Day 2022 Speech In English For School Students 

Respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. We are all gathered here today to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Children’s day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ in Hindi. Children's day is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Today marks his 133rd anniversary. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of independent India. He was a respected politician and an outstanding freedom fighter who worked tirelessly to bring about India's independence from British rule. Nehru adored children and believed that they were the backbone of any strong, developed nation. Children also loved and respected him. They lovingly referred to Jawaharlal Nehru as "Chacha Nehru" and their belief in him was a continual source of joy for him. The first celebration of Children’s Day in India happened on November 2, 1948, but it was called “Flower Day” to raise money for the UN Appeal for Children (UNAC) by selling flower tokens, hence the name. Because of his affection for children, Jawaharlal Nehru's birthdate, November 14, was designated as Children's Day in India by a special government decree in 1957. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was adamant about giving every child in India equal opportunities and rights. Education and health are among the fundamental rights that are of the utmost importance for children everywhere in the world. Let's make a commitment today in honor of Jawaharlal Nehru and in celebration of Children's Day that we will work to create public understanding of the value of education and the rights of children. Children are the future of any country and if we want our nation to develop, we have to work diligently to protect our children from exploitation and work to build a better future for them. Furthermore, it is up to us children to work hard to make our families and nation proud of us. With this, I conclude my speech and wish you a Happy Children’s Day.