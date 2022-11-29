Choosing India’s Republic Day chief guests is a well-thought task. Know how it is done!

The Republic Day parade is a grand celebration for India. Ever wondered how the Chief Guest gets selected for the event? Find all your doubts answered here.
How are the chief guests selected for Republic Day parade in India?
How are the chief guests selected for Republic Day parade in India?

The two-year pandemic, alongside all the woes of mankind in general, has also made the Republic Day spectators in India wait for a long time. Finally, people are excited to see the Republic Day Celebration in the upcoming year 2023. This time, the president of Egypt Abdeh Fatah al-Sisi will be the Chief guest in India. 

 

Wondering how are chief guests selected for the Republic Day celebration in India? Is it just by fluke or is there a proper procedure to decide on the chief guests? Let’s understand here.



al-Sisi: A brief introduction!

 

Abdeh Fatah al-Sisi, former Egypt's military chief and defense minister and present-day president of Egypt is the Chief Guest for the Indian Republic Day parade in 2023.

 

After al-Sisi took control from Md Morsi post a coup in the year 2013, he won a subsequent election in the year 2014 on an economic development plank.

 

The man’s presidency has received both good and bad responses from critics. The causes of concern the critics raise are our present-day economic distress, the violent fight of opposition voices, and more.

 

The Republic Day parade of January 2023 would be special in the sense that it will be the first time ever in Indian history to have an Egyptian leader as the chief guest on republic day.  

 

What is the big deal about becoming a Chief Guest on India’s Republic Day? Why is it a matter of supreme honor?

 

Let’s talk straight about the protocol. Making someone a chief guest on the country’s Republic day is the highest honor that India confers to a guest.

 

The Chief Guest plays a major role in the celebrations. S/he is the front and center in a myriad of ceremonial activities. At the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the chief guest(s) are given the ceremonial guard of honor. Moreover, the President of India also hosts a reception for the Chief Guest in the evening.

 

Additionally, the Chief Guests also lay a wreath at Rajghat, a step to honor Mahatma Gandhi.

 

Not only this, there is a huge banquet in the honor of the Chief Guests, along with a grand lunch hosted by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, followed by calls by the External Affairs Minister and the Vice President.

 

Manbir Singh, the man behind these protocols, who formerly served as Chief of Protocol between the years 1999 and 2002 stated that the arrival of the Chief Guest is full of symbolism. 



“it portrays the Chief Guest as participating in India’s pride and happiness, and reflects the friendship between the two peoples represented by the President of India and the Chief Guest”, said the former Indian Foreign Service officer and Chief of Protocol.

 

The symbolism that Mr. Manbir Singh is talking about becoming a robust tool to foster and rejuvenate ties between India and the nation of the invitee, which further has a great diplomatic and political significance.

 

Republic Day guests in India so far

 

This would be exciting to know. Here is the list of all the Chief Guest India has invited to its Republic Day celebrations so far.



YEAR

REPUBLIC DAY CHIEF GUESTS

1950

President Sukarno, Indonesia

1951

King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah, Nepal

1952 and 1953

No Chief Guest

1954

King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, Bhutan

1955

Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad, Pakistan

1956

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rab Butler, United Kingdom; Chief Justice Kotaro Tanaka, Japan

1957

Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov, Soviet Union

1958

Marshal Ye Jianying, China

1959

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, United Kingdom

1960

Chairman Kliment Voroshilov, Soviet Union

1961

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom

1962

Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann, Denmark

1963

King Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodia

1964

Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten, United Kingdom

1965

Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid, Pakistan

1966

No Chief Guest

1967

King Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan

1968

Chairman Alexei Kosygin, Soviet Union; President Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslavia

1969

Prime Minister Todor Zhivkov, Bulgaria

1970

King Baudouin, Belgium

1971

President Julius Nyerere, Tanzania

1972

Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Mauritius

1973

President Mobutu Sese Seko, Zaire

1974

President Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslavia; Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Sri Lanka

1975

President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia

1976

Prime Minister Jacques Chirac, France

1977

First Secretary Edward Gierek, Poland

1978

President Patrick Hillery, Ireland

1979

Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, Australia

1980

Président Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, France

1981

President Jose Lopez Portillo, Mexico

1982

King Juan Carlos I, Spain

1983

President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria

1984

King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan

1985

President Raúl Alfonsín, Argentina

1986

Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, Greece

1987

President Alan Garcia, Peru

1988

President J. R. Jayewardene, Sri Lanka

1989

General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, Vietnam

1990

Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, Mauritius

1991

President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Maldives

1992

President Mário Soares, Portugal

1993

Prime Minister John Major, United Kingdom

1994

Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, Singapore

1995

President Nelson Mandela, South Africa

1996

President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Brazil

1997

Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago

1998

President Jacques Chirac, France

1999

King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah, Nepal

2000

President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria

2001

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria

2002

President Cassam Uteem, Mauritius

2003

President Mohammed Khatami, Iran

2004

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil

2005

King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan

2006

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Saudi Arabia

2007

President Vladimir Putin, Russia

2008

Président Nicolas Sarkozy, France

2009

President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan

2010

President Lee Myung Bak, South Korea

2011

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Indonesia

2012

Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand

2013

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bhutan

2014

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan

2015

President Barack Obama, United States

2016

President François Hollande, France

2017

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

2018

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei, Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia, President Joko Widodo, Indonesia, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos, Prime Minister Najib Razak, Malaysia, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar, President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Vietnam

2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

2020

President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

2023

President Abdeh Fatah Al-Sisi



Finally, how is the chief guest selected?

The selection of the Chief Guest is not an easy task. The process of choosing the right chief guest for the Republic Day Parade in India commences around six months in advance of the main event. Ambassador Manbir Singh states that all sorts of considerations are considered by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in order to select the right chief guest for the event.

 

One of the most important considerations is the kind of relationship between India and the country concerned. An invitation to be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade is a strong symbol of friendly ties between India and the country to which the invitee belongs.



What else drive’s India’s decision to choose the chief guests of the event? The commercial, political, economic, and military interests of India are major drivers of the decision. The Ministry of External Affairs attempts to make optimum use of the occasion to foster ties between India and the country of the invitee.

 

Additionally, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that commenced in the later part of the decade of the 1950s and early 1960s also plays a significant role here. The Non-Aligned Movement was an international political movement of the freshly decolonized countries to not get involved in the Cold War and prevent further loss while helping each other in their nation-building.

 

The very first chief guest of the Parade in the year 1950 was President Sukarno of Indonesia. The choice of President Sukarno was not a stroke of luck. The man was one of the five founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement. The other founding members include Nkrumah (Ghana), Nehru (India), Nasser (Egypt)., and Tito (Yugoslavia).
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next