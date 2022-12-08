Climate change is an alarming issue. Here's everything you need to know about climate change!

Ever since the world has taken notice of the changing temperatures, climate change has become a major issue of concern. Whether an individual does something for the earth or its climate or not, the change of climate is certain to affect every individual in some way or the other.

Today, let us clear our concepts and strengthen our understanding of how climate can change and how it has the power to affect our lives.

What is Climate?

Climate is the long-term weather pattern of a specific area. While many people get confused over weather and climate, the difference between the two is super easy to understand. One can spot a change in weather from one hour to another, from day to day, or from month to month. Climate, on the other hand, is more constant. In simple terms, the weather is the state of temperature or several other outside conditions like rain, cloudiness, and more that last for a brief period or that change frequently. However, the climate is referred to as a state of temperature or other outside conditions that remain constant for long periods of time at a particular place. It is defined as the “average weather”.

The climate allows for adaptation by living creatures. For instance, let us consider the example of polar bears. These beings have learned to stay warm in polar climates, while we cannot do the same without multiple layers of clothing. Have you ever wondered how? One, because their body supports their survival in such chilly conditions, and two, they have adapted to stay warm in polar climatic conditions. Similarly, plants and animals that survive in deserts are the ones who have adapted to the hot and dry climates of such places. This adaptation, as supported by climate, makes the life of a myriad of forms possible on the planet.

When climates are so constant and do not change easily, why are scientists and environmentalists concerned over its “change” after all? Climates also change. The fact is that this change in climate is often so slow that one may not be able to gauge it. The climate of a particular place may take hundreds, or even thousands of years to change.

What happens to the animals when climates change? Well, this is where Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest comes to the rescue. When climates change, organisms too need to evolve, adapt, and fit in with the changing needs. Or, as a second option, they may relocate to a space where they can think of a comfortable survival. In case an organism fails to perform either of the two, it may risk its life or the species may even go extinct.







Changing climate of the planet

If the climate of the earth changes today, it will not be a new story for the planet. The climate of the Earth has changed not once but many times. For instance, it has been found in many studies that Earth was earlier quite warm than it is today. Such studies derive their authenticity from the fossils found during the Cretaceous period.

Earth has also seen at least four drastic ice ages in the last 5000,000 years. In these ice ages, the planet’s temperature declined drastically, leading to an expansion of glaciers and ice sheets.

What leads to Climate Change? Natural causes!

Changes in climate can be a result of a myriad of reasons. Earth’s atmosphere plays a great role here. For instance, El Nino brought climate change, and it relies on winds and ocean currents.

\while Earth’s atmosphere is a significant contributor to climate change, many other natural factors too contribute to changing the climate.

Ice ages are perhaps a cause of the changes in the tilt of the planet’s axis, along with the shape of its orbit surrounding the sun. Thus, it is implied that forces outside of atmospheric change also play a great role in changing the climate.

