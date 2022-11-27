Could you hear the loud roar? There’s a hidden leopard in the picture! Can you spot it?

Shush!!! Dear readers,

We have some threatening news for you!

We have got to know that a hidden leopard is hiding in this image. There are a few things you might also need to know.

NUMBER 1:

Leopards can be super scary at times.

Leopards are experts at hunting. They know the exact time, and the exact technique and they take the exact right leap to hunt their prey.







The leopards mainly adopt one of their two major hunting techniques. One, they may prefer to ambush their prey. Or, they might stalk it first.

What would a leopard do if it considered you its prey? Well, it might come closer to you. Next, you would see the leopard make a short, explosive charge (around 60km/h). Next, the leopard would pounce on you and bite on the neck.







Good news? Leopards do not prefer chasing for so long. So in case you run as fast as a cheetah, so much so that the leopard loses the aptitude or the spark in chasing you, you’ll spare your life.

NUMBER 2:

Leopards look super beautiful, yet scary! They are strongly built with a robust appearance. Their heads are big, and they have strong, muscular limbs.







NUMBER 3:

You do not need to worry. We apologize for scaring you a bit, but no leopards are going to attack you today (hopefully)! You are safe and sound on your couch. However, here we have a challenge for you that involves spotting a leopard.

In simple terms, you have to prove the strength of your eyesight by finding the hidden leopard in this picture. Are you ready?

Spot the hidden leopard!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)













GRRRR!!! Could you hear the roar?

Could you spot the hidden leopard? Here is the leopard!











Image Source: The Quiz Central











The leopard is staring right at you! Is it planning to attack you? Well, before the beast takes its leap, run out of the sight of the leopard by clicking on the other challenge we have for you!

