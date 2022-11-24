EMERGENCY! The hens are having a good time, but there is a hidden fox here. Can you find it?

Hello people,

Do you feel safe at home? Well, there is a minimum level of safety that we all expect.

We expect that no one intrudes on our personal space and harms us. We expect that no one disturbs our course of action. We expect to live in a society that offers us the bare minimum safety that is enough for survival.

That is what perhaps all creatures on the planet deserve. All animals deserve some basic level of safety, especially if they are in their own private space. However, sadly, the laws of nature do not allow animals to experience such bliss.

Let’s take the following instance into consideration.

The hens in this picture are having a good time. They are at their peace. Their mind is at peace. But little do they know that someone is keeping an evil eye on them.

Well, you do have a chance to save the hen! Spot the hidden fox.





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Oh, we found the beast.

Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







God is smiling at you today. You saved these hens from the fox.

