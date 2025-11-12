CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

List of Countries With Free Education- Check Top Choices!

By Sneha Singh
Nov 12, 2025, 11:53 IST

Countries with Free Education: Several countries like Germany, Norway, Austria, France, and Finland offer free or low-cost education for Indian students. Many universities charge little to no tuition fees, and scholarships in countries like Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands cover tuition and living expenses. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Countries with Free Education
Countries with Free Education

Countries with Free Education: Many students in India dream of studying abroad to explore global opportunities and gain exposure to high-quality education. However, one major concern that holds them back is the cost involved. Tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses in popular destinations like the USA, UK, or Australia can be overwhelming for an average Indian family. Fortunately, there are several countries that offer free or highly affordable education, even for international students. These nations not only provide excellent academic standards but also ensure that education remains accessible and inclusive.

Studying in countries with free education allows students to focus on their learning rather than financial stress. Moreover, these nations offer a multicultural environment, advanced infrastructure, and numerous scholarships that cover living costs. 

Check out: List of 9 Most Powerful Female Rulers in World History, Check Who Shaped the Empires!

Countries with Free Education

So, if you are planning to study abroad after 12th or wish to pursue your master’s degree overseas, here is the list of countries where education is either free or very affordable for Indian students:

Sr. No. 

Countries with Free Education

1.

Germany

2.

Norway

3.

Finland

4.

Sweden

5.

Austria

6.

Czech Republic

7.

France

8.

Belgium

9.

Denmark

10.

Netherlands

1. Germany

Germany is one of the most popular destinations for Indian students seeking free education. Most public universities charge little to no tuition fees, except for a nominal semester fee ranging from INR 25,000 to INR 50,000. The education system focuses on research and innovation, making it ideal for engineering, management, and science courses.

Top Universities:

  • Technical University of Munich
  • Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
  • University of Heidelberg

2. Norway

Norway offers tuition-free education at all public universities for both domestic and international students. The only cost is a small semester registration fee, approximately INR 3,000–5,000. The country’s education system emphasizes research and sustainability.

Top Universities:

  • University of Oslo 
  • University of Bergen
  • Norwegian University of Science and Technology

3. Finland

While EU/EEA students study for free, Indian students can benefit from several fully funded scholarships that cover tuition fees. The education system in Finland focuses on creativity and independent thinking.

Top Universities:

  • University of Helsinki 
  • Aalto University 
  • University of Turku 

4. Sweden

Education in Sweden is free for EU/EEA students, but Indian students can apply for fully funded scholarships that cover tuition and living costs. Sweden is known for its innovative learning environment and focus on research-based education.

Top Universities:

  • Karolinska Institutet 
  • Lund University
  • Stockholm University 

5. Austria

Austria offers low-cost higher education to Indian students. Tuition fees at public universities are about INR 60K–1.2L per year, making it one of the most affordable study destinations in Europe.

Top Universities:

  • Medical University of Vienna
  • University of Vienna 
  • Medical University of Graz 

Recommended Reading

List of 9 Most Influential Dynasties in World History, Discover Now!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News