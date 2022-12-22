COVID Variant BF.7: How To Get 3rd Vaccine Shot?

Covid is wreaking havoc in India with Omicron’s subvariant BF.7. While China is dealing with a massive surge in COVID infections, at least four strains of the new variant have been found in India.

With Christmas and New Year's coming, the risks of getting infected have doubled. To prevent the 4th wave from coming to India, the Indian government is urging the citizens to get fully vaccinated and also get their 3rd vaccine shot, i.e., the booster dose.

Getting a booster dose is vital for long-term protection against the coronavirus. The protection offered by the initial vaccine shots starts to wane over time. When this happens, the booster shot is administered. The booster aids in maintaining a high level of defense against serious coronavirus sickness.

They are also considered beneficial for people at high risk, such as people 65 and over or with illnesses that compromise immunity.

How to Get a 3rd COVID Shot or Booster dose:

You can visit your local private or public health facility to check the availability of the booster dosage. Additionally, you can also check the availability of doses in the health facilities near you online via the Co-Win portal.

Steps to check dosage availability on Co-Win:

Open the Co-Win portal (official website).

Click the Sign In button on the homepage.

Log in or sign up for Co-win using your mobile number.

You will receive an OTP on the number that you have entered.

Enter the OTP and log in.

Click on "Schedule Appointment."

Find the vaccination center nearest to you using either your area’s pin code or name.

A list of health facilities will be made available to you.

Choose the one that is most feasible for you and schedule your appointment.

On July 6, 2022, the Union Health Ministry announced that at least six months would have to pass between the second and precautionary third doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

So, if you have received your second vaccination shot recently, you need to wait six months to get the booster dose. And if you were administered the second dose and six months have passed since then, you can get the COVID booster now.

Wear masks, and take your booster dosage as precautionary measures to protect yourself from the new and highly infectious COVID variant BF.7.