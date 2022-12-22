What Is The BF.7 Covid Variant, First Seen In China?

The highly transmissible Omicron strain BF.7, the predominant variety circulating in Beijing, is to blame for the present rise of COVID-19 infections in China and the resurgence of fears across the globe, especially in India, where the previous three waves had taken lives and disrupted many.

The US, the UK, as well as Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark have already reported finding the strain.

In India, BF.7 was initially discovered in October. Up until now, four strains of the new variant have been identified. The increase in COVID cases in China has put Indian officials on high alert. Numerous high-level meetings are taking place in India to decide what course of action should be taken to avoid a fourth wave.

What is the BF.7 COVID variant?

Viruses branch into lineages and sub-lineages during mutation. The newly discovered BF.7 is the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5.

BF.7 has the strongest ability to infect, as it has a shorter incubation period and a greater capability to produce reinfection. Compared to the original coronavirus that circulated throughout the world in 2020, the BF.7 sub-variant has greater neutralization resilience, i.e., even antibodies are less likely to eradicate it.

What Are the BF.7 Symptoms?

So far, four cases of people infected with the new variant BF.7 have been reported in India. The symptoms of the new strain are almost identical to the previous COVID variants.

BF.7 symptoms include:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

muscular pain

Excessive exhaustion

Fever

How To Protect Yourself From The New COVID Variant?

Wear masks

Get vaccinated

Take booster dosages

The new variant is by far the most dangerous, so people need to take extra precautions to stay safe.