Russia announces world's first COVID-19 vaccine: Here's all you need to know about 'Sputnik V'

In a piece of good news, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, launched a COVID-19 vaccine. It is touted as the world's first COVID-19 vaccine and is named 'Sputnik V', after the Soviet satellite. Putin further stated that the vaccine has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. As per the claims made by Putin, the vaccine offers a long-lasting immunity against the deadly virus.

Clinical trials of the vaccine

The clinical trials began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group was discharged on July 20.

Who will receive the first dose of the virus?

As per Health Minister of Russia, Mikhail Murashko, the first dose of vaccine will be given to front-line health workers and subsequently to the senior citizens.

When the vaccine will be available in the market?

As of now, limited doses of vaccine have been prepared and regulatory approval has been received. The industrial production of the vaccine is expected to start from September and from October the vaccine will be inoculated to the citizens.

What will be the cost of the vaccine?

The vaccine will be provided free of cost to the citizens of Russia, as per TASS. The cost at which the vaccine will be exported to other countries has not been revealed.

Why people are against this vaccine?

Researchers and scientists around the world are questioning the decision of the Russian Government to register a vaccine before the Phase 3 trial. It is worth noting that the phase 3 trial lasts for several months and involve thousands of people.

Last week WHO (World Health Organization) urged Russia to follow all the necessary guidelines and follow all the steps to develop a safe vaccine.

Which country will get the vaccine first?

As per Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (sponsor of COVID-19 vaccine), 20 countries had pre-ordered more than a million doses of the vaccine.

What are the expected side effects of the vaccine?

The vaccine developed by the Gamalaya Research Institute of Moscow and Russian Defence Ministry by basing adenoviruses. As per the researchers, the particles used in the vaccine cannot replicate themselves. Some people may develop a fever after they are administered the vaccine. For this, a dose of paracetamol has been suggested by the researchers.

As per Putin, his daughter has been administered with a dose of vaccine and has not developed any side effects so far.

COVID-19 vaccine in the World

While Russia has launched a vaccine for the deadly virus, the rest of the world is currently testing corona vaccines. Clinical trials of the vaccine are underway in many countries including USA, UK, Israel, Japan, China India. A total of 5 vaccines have reached the last stage of the clinical trial and preliminary results are expected by October.

