CV Raman Birth Anniversary : History, Significance and Achievements

November 7 ,1888 marks the birthday of Indian Physicist CV Raman.

In 1930,Professor CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for the Raman Effect. He became the first person of Asia descent to win this prestigious award.

Key takeaways

In 1930, Professor CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

He became the first person of Asia descent to win this prestigious award.

Along with his accomplishments for his work around light, he was also a specialist in the study of sound.

The renowned physicist CV Raman was Born in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu on November 7 in the year 1888. His full name is Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman.

The Nobel prize was awarded to the professor for his research on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the Raman effect.

READ: C.V. Raman Biography: Early Life,Family, Education, Career, Awards and Achievements

History and Timeline Of CV Raman

In the year of 1904, Raman who was Son of a school teacher excelled brilliantly in studies faster than anyone else and graduated at the age of 16 . He earned a degree in BA from the University of Madras. The Physicist made history there too by winning gold medals in English and Physics as core subjects. When the professor was in his college , he published his first scientific paper ever in the journal Philosophical Magazine. The topic was "Unsymmetrical diffraction-bands due to a rectangular aperture." He was only 18 at that time. 1917 was the year when Raman was allotted a professorship at the University of Calcutta. 1924 was when he was elected as a part of the Royal Society and later in the year 1930 was knighted by the British. 1933 marked the year when he came to be the first director of the Indian Institute of Science. 1948 is known as the year in which Raman went on and founded the Raman Research Institute. This institute was funded by him and through donations from private sources.

The origin of the Raman Effect

On December 10, 1930 CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize by the Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

This award was granted for his efforts and research on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the Raman effect.

The physicist was keen to understand the explanation behind the deep blue colour of the Mediterranean sea while he was on his 15-day return trip aboard SS Narkunda.

Raman started his research to understand the phenomenon while at sea and when he reached India.

The professor later proved that the colour of the sea was due to the scattering of light by water molecules.

This phenomenon takes place as light meets particles that are smaller than the light’s wavelength and the light expanses in different directions.

As per Raman a small fraction of the scattered light amasses other wavelengths than that of the actual light because a few of the incoming photons’ energy can be transported to a molecule, providing it an elevated level of energy.

The Raman effect is among the most tedious things to discern, as only one in a million of the scattered light particles demonstrates the change in wavelength.

This phenomenon is used to study a multitude of materials by chemists and physicists and is also used in telecommunications where lower-frequency photons are pumped to a high-frequency.

Not only that but it also finds use in the field of nanotechnology, in the study of low-frequency DNAs, remote sensing and analysing minerals.

Other Accomplishments Of The Physicist

CV Raman came to be the first Indian ever to hold the role of the Director of IISC, Bangalore. In the year 1933,CV Raman was the first Indian to become the Director of the Indian Institute of Science situated in Bangalore. The professor handled the post for four years( till 1937). Till 1948, the physicist went on to work in the college and remained the HoD of the Physics department at IISC. CV Raman was the first Pallet Chair of Physics at Calcutta University.

Though the professor left his job in the year 1917 in order to completely dedicate himself to the field of science and research.

He then accepted the offer of Pallet Chair of Physics at Calcutta University and became the first individual to carry this position in the university.

CV Raman’s Passions apart from Physics

Apart from Physics, Raman was extremely passionate about Indian classical music. The professor was so fond of it that he used his innovation to invent a mechanical violin.

The Physicist was very much enthusiastic about the acoustics of stringed instruments.

CV Raman was invariably amazed by the phenomenon of sound and notes which were used to create the ‘Jugalbandi’ of art and science.

Not only that but he also conducted research in the ‘Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS)’.

The Physicist later discovered ‘The Raman curve’, a frequency response curve that relates the frequency response of the violin with its quality.