India needs an updated cybersecurity strategy: Explained

India was one of the first few countries to propound a futuristic National Cyber Security Policy 2013. However, since its adoption, not much has changed in terms of a coordinated cyber approach. The current cyber threat poses significant challenges due to rapid technological advancements such as Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, etc.

The new cyber challenges include a long list-- data protection or privacy, law enforcement in evolving cyberspace, access to data stored overseas, misuse of social media platforms and much more. Thus, the existing structures must be revamped or revitalised. This has led to the formulation of a National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 as an upgraded version of Cybersecurity Policy 2013 is required.

The Government of India is formulating National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 (NCSS 2020) for five years, i.e., 2020-25. This strategy is to ensure a safe, secure, trusted, resilient and vibrant cyberspace for our Nation’s prosperity.

India has 36 different central bodies to look after cyber issues. Each organization has its own reporting structure and CERT (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team). On the other hand countries like the US, Singapore etc. have a national organization that deals with cyber threats.

In the year 2016, banks announced that details of 3.2 million debit cards were leaked. In 2018, Cosmos Bank, based in Pune lost Rs 94 Crore in a malware attack. In September 2019, the Kudankulam nuclear plant was attacked via malware.

India's digital economy comprises of 14-15% of its total economy and is expected to rise up to 20% by 2024. Thus, there is an urgent need for India to upgrade its cybersecurity strategy.

Many countries around the globe are resorting to digital warfare and hackers are targeting business organisations and government processes. Amidst this, India needs enhanced cybersecurity guidelines and standards to keep a check on cyber vulnerabilities and cyber responses. The legacy Windows XP systems are still used at many places in India which are prone to cyber-attacks. Thus, there is a need for an upgraded cybersecurity strategy in India.

