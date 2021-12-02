Cyclone Jawad: All about the upcoming cyclone in India 2021

Cyclone Jawad: Post a cyclone-free October and November, the Met Department has issued an alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad which is expected to reach the Indian States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on 4 December 2021.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The fishermen have been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea from 3 to 5 December 2021.

02/12/2021: 15:10 IST; Very light to light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Barwala, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2021

What is Cyclone Jawad?

Cyclone Jawad is the first cyclonic storm after the southwest monsoon ended which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on 3 December 2021 and may reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on 4 December 2021. The cyclone was named Jawad by Saudi Arabia, meaning generous or merciful in Arabic.

Cyclone Jawad Updates

A yellow alert with the likelihood of heavy rainfall has been issued for Srikakulam, Vishakapatnam and Vijayanagara districts of Andhra Pradesh while an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts of Odisha for December 3 and 4.

"A low-pressure area lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood at 8:30 a.m. on November 30. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin.

The Met Department further added, "It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning."

List of cyclones that hit India in 2020-2021