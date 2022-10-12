Decoding Chemistry: Wordle Today 180 Oct 12, 2022, Clues And Answers.

Today’s Wordle: Nowadays, one of the most popular internet pastimes is solving puzzles.

A great number of people have a fascination with puzzles that challenge their imagination, intelligence, and problem-solving skills. Wordle, which was first published by the New York Times, is one of the most renowned puzzles.

Wordle has become a global phenomenon since the day it debuted.

Puzzle enthusiasts love the challenge that each Wordle delivers. Many people can almost immediately solve the word puzzle; however, some people may require a small hint or clue.

Spoiler Alert! Today’s Wordle is a Chemistry word.

All the science students out there, it is your time to shine. Take out your glasses and get solving!

Don’t fret, you are not alone in this. We are here to help you. Here, we will provide you with clues for Wordle puzzle #480 for today, October 12 to help you solve the puzzle faster. For those who are unable to solve it, we also have the answer.

To uncover the clues, keep reading. The answer is provided at the end.

But, do not scroll straight ahead to the answer. Try to solve the puzzle with help of the given clues.

Wordle #480 October 12 Clues

The clues of today’s Wordle 480 are given below:

The five-letter word has one vowel repeated twice.

A,e, and u are not in the word.

The word is related to a chemical element having a net electric charge, either positive or negative.

The repeated vowel is the 1st and the 4th letter.

Wordle #480 October 12 Answer

We hope that you must have guessed the answer by now.

But if you have not, we are here to help.

The answer to Wordle #480 on October 12 is:

IONIC

Puzzles are both enjoyable and difficult. They can enhance your capacity for problem-solving, observation, thinking, vocabulary building, and mental relaxation. We hope that we were able to help you with today’s Wordle’s clues and answers.