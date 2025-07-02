Delhi's End-of-Life Vehicle Ban: Check All Details Here

Delhi has introduced a major step against pollution of the air: since July 1, 2025, end-of-life (EoL) vehicles cannot be refueled. This is banned for diesel-run vehicles older than 10 years and petrol/CNG-run vehicles older than 15 years. This step, facilitated by technology such as ANPR cameras at petrol stations and multi-agency enforcement, will go a long way towards minimizing vehicular emissions and urging a move to cleaner means of transport, enhancing Delhi's reputation for poor air. Prohibited under this ban are:

Diesel vehicles more than 10 years old

Petrol and CNG vehicles more than 15 years old

When Does a Vehicle Cross Its End-of-Life Phase?

The end-of-life phase for cars in Delhi is determined on the basis of their age and fuel type: