Delhi's End-of-Life Vehicle Ban: Check All Details Here

Delhi has introduced a major step against pollution of the air: since July 1, 2025, end-of-life (EoL) vehicles cannot be refueled. This is banned for diesel-run vehicles older than 10 years and petrol/CNG-run vehicles older than 15 years. This step, facilitated by technology such as ANPR cameras at petrol stations and multi-agency enforcement, will go a long way towards minimizing vehicular emissions and urging a move to cleaner means of transport, enhancing Delhi's reputation for poor air. Prohibited under this ban are:
-
Diesel vehicles more than 10 years old
-
Petrol and CNG vehicles more than 15 years old
When Does a Vehicle Cross Its End-of-Life Phase?
The end-of-life phase for cars in Delhi is determined on the basis of their age and fuel type:
-
Diesel vehicles: Upon completion of 10 years from registration date.
-
Petrol and CNG vehicles: Upon completion of 15 years from registration date.
These limits are consistent with prior Supreme Court judgments (2018) and National Green Tribunal orders (2014) limiting use and parking of old vehicles because of higher emissions and pollution capacity.
Delhi Fuel Ban on End-of-Life Vehicles
The prohibition is enforced as per the instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and is executed by the Delhi Transport Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collectively.
Major Enforcement Actions:
Surveillance at Fuel Stations:
-
Approximately 350 petrol pumps in Delhi have been targeted for enforcement.
-
One traffic police personnel at least is deployed at each pump to stop refueling of EoL vehicles.
-
More police personnel are deployed to ensure law and order during the drive of enforcement.
Technology Deployment:
-
All these petrol pumps have ANPR cameras deployed to identify vehicles that belong to the EoL category in real-time.
-
These AI cameras automatically click and show vehicle registration numbers when a vehicle reaches the pump.
-
Automated hooters immediately notify the staff at the fuel station if an EoL vehicle tries to refuel.
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs):
Fuel outlets should have a manual or electronic record of all refueling attempts rejected.
Fuel outlets should exhibit legible notices indicating:
"Fuel will not be dispensed to End of Life Vehicles — i.e. 15 years old Petrol and CNG and 10 years old Diesel from 01.07.2025."
Personnel at fuel stations have been informed about CAQM regulations and compliance protocols.
Penalties and Powers
-
Traffic officials are empowered to seize vehicles or issue challans (fine) on owners who try to fuel EoL vehicles.
-
Violating fuel stations will be reported on a weekly basis to CAQM and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
-
Penalties on fuel station owners can be enforced under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Multi-Agency Coordination:
-
Delhi Police tracks fuel stations 1 to 100.
-
Transport Department is in charge of stations 101 to 159 with 59 dedicated staff.
-
MCD teams are used in monitoring and enforcement.
This is a bid to lower automobile emissions by limiting the use of older, more emissions-heavy vehicles, hence bettering Delhi's notoriously bad air. Through depriving such vehicles of fuel, the government hopes to prompt owners to either change to cleaner, newer vehicles or ride on public transport and other clean options.
This is a blanket enforcement system, integrating legal limits, technology, and human resources, which is a significant initiative by Delhi authorities to address air pollution resulting from old vehicles.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation