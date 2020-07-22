Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Controversies and More

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis is the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He became the first Chief Minister of Maharastra from BJP. He is currently the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He also became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar at the age of 44. Today, Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis turns 50 years old.

Birth July 22, 1970 (Nagpur, Maharashtra) Age 50 years Profession Indian Politician, former CM of Maharashtra Parents Gangadhar Fadnavis (father) Sarita Fadnavis (mother) Wife Amruta Fadnavis Children Divija Fadnavis (daughter) Cast Brahmin Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis Website http://www.devendrafadnavis.in/

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis: Birth, Family and Education

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, in a Brahmin family in Nagpur to Gangadhar Fadnavis (father) and Sarita Fadnavis (mother). His father served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur while his mother was the former director of the Vidarbha Housing Credit Society.

Devendra Fadnavis did his schooling from Indira Convent, named after the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. During Emergency, his father was jailed for participating in anti-government protests. Thus, Fadnavis disagreed to continue his schooling from a school which is named after the Prime Minister under whose leadership Gangadhar Fadnavis was jailed. He got himself admitted to Saraswati Vidyalaya school and then to Dharampeth Junior College. He did his graduation from Government Law College, Nagpur for a five-year integrated law degree and graduated in the year 1992. He holds a Master's degree in Business Management and a diploma from DSE, Berlin in Methods and Techniques of Project Management.

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis: Personal Life

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis married Amruta Fadnavis and the couple has a daughter, Divija Fadnavis.

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis: Political Career

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis was an active member of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) which is affiliated to BJP. He won his first municipal election from Ram Nagar ward. In the year 1997, Fadnavis became the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and was the second-youngest mayor of India. Since the year 1999, Devendra Fadnavis represents Nagpur in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra State.

After the 2014 Assembly Elections, Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the legislative party leader by the MLAs of BJP. On October 31, 2014, being the leader of the largest party in the state assembly, he was appointed as the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar at the age of 44. On November 12, 2014, his government won a confidence motion by voice to govern the state.

On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis formed a minority government with Ajit Pawar, current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This minority government lasted for a few days.

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis: Controversies

In April 2016, Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a rally in Nashik issued a statement that every Indian will have to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and those who refuse to chant the slogan must go to Pakistan or China. His statement invited widespread criticism. However, he later issued a clarification on the controversy.

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis: Positions held

1- Ward President, BJYM (1989)

2- Office Bearer, Nagpur (west) BJP (1990)

3- Nagpur President, BJYM (1992)

4- State Vice President, BJYM (1994)

5- National Vice President, BJYM (2001)

6- General Secretary, BJP, Maharashtra (2010)

7- President, BJP Maharashtra (2013)

8- Mayor of Nagpur – (1997 to 2001)

9- Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - 5 consecutive terms since 1999

10- Chief Minister of Maharashtra (2014-2019)

11- Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1 December 2019-Incumbent)

