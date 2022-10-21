Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images, Greetings to share on this day

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes: Dhanteras in India marks the beginning of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on October 23 and 24, 2022, with people worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, who is also known as the God of Wealth. People celebrate Dhanteras by buying new gold, utensils, and lighting diyas at the doorstep of their homes. Dhanteras 2022 is the day of prosperity where people worship and seek blessings for wealth and happiness in the family.

Share Dhanteras 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, images, and greetings given below with your family and friends and wish them all success on this day on October 23 and October 24.

Dhanteras 2022: Why the day is significant?

Dhanteras is celebrated in India to mark the beginning of Diwali festivities which is the festival of light and symbolized victory over darkness. On Dhanteras, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped and people buy metal, gold coins, and other expensive items on this day.

Dhanteras is considered one of the most significant festivals in India and is sometimes even referred to as the festival of wealth. Dhanteras 2022 is celebrated for the blessing of prosperity and wealth. It is also believed that on this day, the oceans were churned for Amrita and Goddess Lakshmi came out of the milk of the ocean carrying the pot which was meant for a healthy and longer life.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

2. On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.

3. Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, bless our lives with good health, wealth, and fortune on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras!

4. May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity…. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.

5. May all your worries fade away with the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi. Shubh Dhanteras. I hope this festival brings lots of love, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

6. I wish that Maa Laxmi is always there to bless each endeavor of your life and help you write new success stories. A very Happy Dhanteras to you.

7. May all your opportunities transform into the best opportunities for you to grow and prosper. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you.

8. Wishing you a season full of festivities and happiness…. May you have a Dhanteras full of prayers to Almighty and blessings from Lord Ganesh and Maa Laxmi.

9. Let us be thankful for what we have and pray for better health for each one of us. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you.

10. Wishing you prosperity and success…. Wishing you wealth and good health…. Wishing you a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Greetings to share with your family & Friends

1. Warm wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras to you. May you are blessed with prosperity and good health in life.

2. May the occasion of Dhanteras bring along the most precious wealth for you and your family…. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.

3. Kamna hai Ishwar se ki is Dhanteras app ke yahan dhan ki varsha ho aur Mata Laxmi ka vaas ho…. Khushiyon aur saflataon se mehke aapka ghar aangan kyunki Mata ka aashirwaad sadev aapke saath ho. Wishing you a warm and Happy Dhanteras and Happy Diwali.

4. I wish that you win the blessings of God Kuber and Maa Laxmi on the occasion of Dhanteras to find the greatest wealth and prosperity in your life.

5. Happy Dhanteras to you. As the festivities begin, we pray for the best of your health, happiness, and success.

