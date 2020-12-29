What is the difference between Alpha, Beta and Gamma Rays?

Radioactivity is the act of emitting radiation spontaneously and is done by an atomic nucleus (unstable) to attain a more stable configuration by giving up some energy. Radioactivity is a physical, but not a biological phenomenon.

Therefore, during radioactivity three major types of radiations are emitted by the radioactive particles namely alpha, beta, and gamma. From the nucleus of an atom, these radiations are released and their behaviours are different from one another. But all three radiations cause some ionization and have some penetration power.

About Alpha Rays

Alpha rays are positively charged. They are highly active and energetic helium atoms consisting of two neutrons and two protons. Its symbol is α. These alpha particles are often released from the nucleus of a radioactive atom. Alpha particles are excreted in the alpha decay process.

These particles have the lowest penetration power and the highest ionization power. Due to their high ionization power, they can cause serious damage if they get into the body. These particles are emitted into "proton-rich" atoms.

Alpha particle was later identified as the helium-4 nucleus. They are capable of ionizing many atoms over short distances. The alpha particle is a charged particle as there are no electrons within the alpha particle. Among the three types of radioactive emissions, alpha particles have the highest mass. Alpha particles are the largest particles emitted from a nucleus.

Alpha particles were discovered and named in 1899 by Ernest Rutherford. Nowadays, alpha particles are produced for use as projectiles in nuclear research by ionization.

About Beta Rays

Beta particles are highly energetic electrons that are released from the inner nucleus. Their mass is negligible. A neutron in the nucleus is divided into a proton and an electron upon the emission of a beta particle. Therefore, it can be said that it is the electron that is emitted by the nucleus at a rapid speed. Its symbol is β.

Beta particles carry either one negative charge – an electron, or one single positive charge – a positron. In β‒ decay, an electron is emitted by the nucleus. In β+ decay, a positron is emitted by the nucleus.

Beta particles have a higher penetration power than alpha particles and can easily penetrate inside the skin. Beta radiation in large amounts may cause skin burns, and beta emitters are harmful if they enter the body.

About Gamma Rays

Waves originating from the high-frequency end of the electromagnetic spectrum have no mass known as gamma rays. Gamma rays and X-rays are high-energy waves that can travel far beyond the speed of light and usually have a great ability to penetrate other materials. They are the most penetrating but least ionizing.

Gamma rays are often used in medical applications to treat cancer and sterilize medical devices. In general, neither gamma rays nor X-rays have the ability to make anything radioactive, despite their ability to penetrate other materials. The charge of gamma rays, however, is neutral. In 1903, the term gamma rays were coined by British physicist Ernest Rutherford.

