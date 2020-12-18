What is the difference between Baking Soda and Baking Powder?

It is important to understand the difference between baking soda and baking powder as both acts as leavening agents but are different in chemical composition. They cause baked goods to rise. It is said that one can become a better baker by learning the real difference between baking powder and baking soda.

What is Baking Soda?

Baking soda is also known as sodium bicarbonate. It is a chemical leavening agent used in baked food. Baking soda is an alkaline compound, which means that it is not acidic. When baking soda is combined with an acid, it forms carbon dioxide.

That is, baking soda is nothing but sodium bicarbonate, whose chemical formula is NaHCO3. Baking soda is basically a salt that can be expressed as Na+ and HCO3-bicarbonate ions.

Baking soda is a white, crystalline solid that has a salty taste. It is quite useful in baking as a leavening agent because it is a substance that creates foam and makes the mixture soft. It is also called Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate.

What is Baking Powder?

Baking powder is a mixture of sodium bicarbonate, other bicarbonates, and acid salts. Baking powder is a complete leavening agent, which means that it contains both base (sodium bicarbonate) and acid. These baking acids tartrate, phosphate, and sodium aluminum sulphate are used alone or in combination.

Therefore, we can say that baking powder is made of a base, acid, and some buffering materials that help prevent initial acid-base reactions. That is it contains both sodium and bicarbonate and an acidic ingredient. It is also available as a single-or double-acting agent though double-acting powders are more widely used.

Now, let us study the difference between baking soda and baking powder.

1. The primary difference between baking soda and baking powder is that the baking powder already contains a chemical mixture, whereas the baking soda requires an acidic component to create an increasing reaction.

2. Baking powder is smooth and soft in appearance, but baking soda is coarse.

3. Baking soda contains only one component sodium bicarbonate, while baking powder consists of both sodium bicarbonate usually baking soda, and an acid.

4. Baking soda reacts immediately with acid but the baking powder does not react immediately when exposed to acid.

5. The leavening process in baking soda is small and the leavening process can be extended with the help of other acids in the baking powder.

6. Use baking soda in recipes that contain acidic ingredients such as buttermilk, lemon juice, or vinegar; Use baking powder in recipes that do not contain acidic ingredients such as biscuits, cornbread, or pancakes.

How does baking soda work?

Bicarbonate (HCO3–) which is related to the sodium atom, when water is added bicarbonate dissolves and is able to react with the acid to produce CO2. It reacts with moisture and sour substances and removes carbon dioxide gas. For this reason, bubbles gathered in the food and the food becomes soft and spongy. Therefore, to react with baking soda, sour substances like curd, buttermilk are needed.

How does baking powder work?

Baking powder is made up of baking soda and acid. Its base is more acidic than baking soda, so by mixing it in food, it starts working on its own. When exposed to moisture, they start to react on their own and when they are kept in the oven, due to the heat, the pre-formed bubble gets bigger due to which food or recipe becomes more spongy.

