Explained: Difference between Democracy and Republic

Democracy and Republic:

Democracy is the form of a Government where people choose their representatives to legislate them. This means it is a Government by the people, for the people, of the people. It is a form of government where the people have the authority.

Republic is the type of Government where the country is considered a Public Matter. It is derived from the term Res Publica.

Athenian Democracy in Greece is the oldest known democracy while Roman Republic is known from as early as 510 BC -27 BC.

Difference between Democracy and Republic

Take a look at the differences between the two terms below.

Democracy Republic In Democracy the people have the power to themselves In Republic form of Government, the power belongs to individual citizens There are 3 major types of democracy namely Direct democracy, Representative Democracy and Constitutional Democracy There are 5 types of Republics namely Constitutional Republic, Parliamentary Republic, Presidential Republic, Federal Republic and Theocratic Republic In a democratic system of Government all laws are made by the majority (representatives/ people) In the Republic form of Government, the laws are made by those who are elected representatives of the people of the land. A country can have more than 1 type of democracy A country can also have more than 1 type of Republic It is the will of the majority that has the right to override the existing rights In the Republic system of Government, the Constitution protects the rights so no will of people can over-ride any rights. Democracy majorly focuses on the general will of the people Republic mainly focuses on the Constitution There are no constraints on the Government in a Democracy There are constraints on the Government in a Republic (bound by the Constitution)

The original form of democracy was the direct democracy, the people directly deliberate and decide on legislation. Today the most common form of democracy is representative democracy.

The primary positions of power in a republic form of Government are attained through democracy. It may also be attained through a mix of democracy with oligarchy or autocracy instead of being unalterably occupied by any given family/ hereditary or group.

