By Kriti Barua
Sep 29, 2025, 17:01 IST

Endangered vs Extinct Species: Endangered species are at risk of extinction due to declining populations or habitat loss, but they still exist in the wild or in captivity. Extinct species, however, no longer exist anywhere on Earth. The key difference lies in survival—endangered species can still be saved through conservation efforts, while extinct species are permanently lost. Understanding this distinction is crucial for biodiversity protection and environmental awareness.

"Extinct" and "Endangered" are terms that frequently appear in discussions about biodiversity and conservation, yet their meanings are often confused. Albert and Darian are working together on a big school project that's due soon, focusing on species at risk.

As they review their work, Darian says, "The Black Rhino is extinct." But Albert shakes his head and replies, "Not yet—it's endangered." This leaves Darian confused. Aren't "extinct" and "endangered" the same thing? So, will you help Darian clear up his confusion? In this article, we'll take a look at the difference between endangered and extinct.

The core difference between an Endangered species and an Extinct species is about presence and potential.

  • An Endangered species is a type of plant or animal that is still alive but has a very small population. Because its numbers are so low, it is in immediate danger of completely disappearing from the world forever. The focus for this species is urgent protection and recovery.
  • An Extinct species is one where the last living individual has died. The species no longer exists anywhere on Earth, in the wild or in captivity. For this species, there is no chance of recovery; the loss is final.

In a Nutshell

Feature

Endangered Species (EN)

Extinct Species (EX)

Current Status

Still exists. There are living individuals (though few).

Does not exist. The last individual has died.

Population

The population is severely reduced and in decline, facing a high risk of total extinction.

The population is zero and irreversible.

Conservation Effort

Efforts are focused on saving, protecting, and increasing the population.

Efforts are impossible for the species itself; only relics or memories remain.

Common Examples

Siberian Tiger, Mountain Gorilla, Vaquita

Dodo Bird, Passenger Pigeon, Woolly Mammoth

List of Animals that are Endangered

According to the World Wildlife Organisation, here's the list of the animals that are critically endangered:

Conservation Status

Common Name(s)

Scientific Name(s)

Critically Endangered

African forest elephant

Loxodonta cyclotis

Amur Leopard

Panthera pardus orientalis

Black Rhino

Diceros bicornis

Bornean Orangutan

Pongo pygmaeus

Cross River Gorilla

Gorilla gorilla diehli

Eastern Lowland Gorilla

Gorilla beringei graueri

Hawksbill Turtle

Eretmochelys imbricata

Javan Rhino

Rhinoceros sondaicus

Orangutan

Pongo abelii, Pongo pygmaeus

Saola

Pseudoryx nghetinhensis

Sumatran Elephant

Elephas maximus sumatranus

Sumatran Orangutan

Pongo abelii

Sumatran Rhino

Dicerorhinus sumatrensis

Sunda Tiger

Panthera tigris sondaica

Vaquita

Phocoena sinus

Western Lowland Gorilla

Gorilla gorilla gorilla

Yangtze Finless Porpoise

Neophocaena asiaeorientalis ssp. asiaeorientalis








Endangered

African savanna elephant

Loxodonta africana africana

African Wild Dog

Lycaon pictus

Asian Elephant

Elephas maximus indicus

Black-footed Ferret

Mustela nigripes

Blue Whale

Balaenoptera musculus

Bluefin Tuna

Thunnus Thynnus

Bonobo

Pan paniscus

Bornean Elephant

Elephas maximus borneensis

Chimpanzee

Pan troglodytes

Fin Whale

Balaenoptera physalus

Galápagos Penguin

Spheniscus mendiculus

Ganges River Dolphin

Platanista gangetica gangetica

Green Turtle

Chelonia mydas

Hector's Dolphin

Cephalorhynchus hectori

Humphead Wrasse

Cheilinus undulatus

Indian Elephant

Elephas maximus indicus

Indus River Dolphin

Platanista minor

Irrawaddy Dolphin

Orcaella brevirostris

Monarch Butterfly

Danaus plexippus

Mountain Gorilla

Gorilla beringei beringei

North Atlantic Right Whale

Eubalaena glacialis

Red Panda

Ailurus fulgens

Sea Lions

Zalophus wollebaeki

Sea Turtle

Cheloniidae and Dermochelyidae families

Sei Whale

Balaenoptera borealis

Sri Lankan Elephant

Elephas maximus maximus

Tiger

Panthera tigris

Whale

Balaenoptera, Balaena, Eschrichtius, and Eubalaen

Whale Shark

Rhincodon typus

Vulnerable

Bigeye Tuna

Thunnus obesus

Black Spider Monkey

Ateles paniscus

Cheetah

Acinonyx jubatus

Dugong

Dugong dugon

Giant Panda

Ailuropoda melanoleuca

Giant Tortoise

Chelonoidis sp.

Great White Shark

Carcharodon carcharias

Greater One-Horned Rhino

Rhinoceros unicornis

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus amphibius

Leatherback Turtle

Dermochelys coriacea

Lion

Panthera Leo

Loggerhead Turtle

Caretta caretta

Marine Iguana

Amblyrhynchus cristatus

Olive Ridley Turtle

Lepidochelys olivacea

Polar Bear

Ursus maritimus

Snow Leopard

Panthera uncia

Southern rockhopper penguin

Eudyptes chrysocome

Near Threatened

Albacore Tuna

Thunnus alalunga

Beluga

Delphinapterus leucas

Greater Sage-Grouse

Centrocercus urophasianus

Jaguar

Panthera onca

Mountain Plover

Charadrius montanus

Plains Bison

Bison bison bison

White Rhino

Ceratotherium simum

Yellowfin Tuna

Thunnus albacares

Least Concern

Arctic Fox

Vulpes lagopus

Arctic Wolf

Canis lupus arctos

Beaver

Castor canadensis

Bowhead Whale

Balaena mysticetus

Brown Bear

Ursus arctos

Common Bottlenose Dolphin

Tursiops truncates

Gray Whale

Eschrichtius robustus

Macaw

Ara ararauna

Narwhal

Monodon monoceros

Pronghorn

Antilocapra americana

Skipjack Tuna

Katsuwonus pelamis

Swift Fox

Vulpes velox

Tree Kangaroo

Dendrolagus sp.

What is the difference between Endangered and Vulnerable Species?

The difference between an Endangered species and a Vulnerable species is simply the severity of the threat they face and the immediacy of their risk of extinction.

Both terms are categories used by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to classify species that are "Threatened." The difference is a matter of degree, with Endangered being the more severe status.

Status

Simple Explanation

Risk Level

Endangered (EN)

This species is in immediate and very high danger of becoming extinct in the wild. Its numbers or habitat size are very small, or its population has dropped extremely fast. Urgent, intensive action is required.

Very High Risk of Extinction

Vulnerable (VU)

This species is at a high risk of becoming endangered in the medium-term future. While not in immediate crisis, it faces serious threats (like habitat loss) that will lead to a worse status if conservation action is not taken.

High Risk of Extinction

Examples of Endangered vs. Vulnerable Species

Conservation Status

Common Name

Scientific Name

Endangered (EN)

Blue Whale

Balaenoptera musculus

Tiger

Panthera tigris

Chimpanzee

Pan troglodytes

Vulnerable (VU)

Giant Panda

Ailuropoda melanoleuca

Cheetah

Acinonyx jubatus

Polar Bear

Ursus maritimus

What is the difference between Endangered and Threatened Species?

endangered-vs-threatened

The distinction between "Endangered" and "Threatened" is fundamentally about the severity and immediacy of the extinction risk a species faces.

Definition: Under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA)

In the United States, the legal definitions provided by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973 are precise and highlight the difference in risk level:

Category

Definition of Risk

Status

Endangered (E)

A species is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range.

Immediate and Critical Risk

Threatened (T)

A species is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range.

High but Foreseeable Risk

In this context, being threatened is the step before being endangered. A threatened species still requires protection, but its population levels or habitat situation are slightly less dire than those of an Endangered species.

Definition Under the IUCN Red List (Global Standard)

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) utilises the Red List of Threatened Species, the world's most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species.

Under the IUCN framework, the term "Threatened Species" is actually a broad umbrella group encompassing three different risk categories:

  1. Critically Endangered (CR): Extremely high risk of extinction in the immediate future.
  2. Endangered (EN): Very high risk of extinction in the near future.
  3. Vulnerable (VU): High risk of extinction in the medium-term future.

Therefore, for the IUCN, an Endangered species is a type of Threatened species, along with Critically Endangered and Vulnerable species.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the list of critically endangered and endangered species serves as an urgent reminder of the biodiversity crisis we face. The fate of these animals—from the Vaquita to the Cross River Gorilla—rests heavily on human intervention. 

We can collectively drive change by prioritising habitat preservation, supporting ethical conservation organisations, and making sustainable consumer choices. Simple daily actions, such as reducing our carbon footprint, eliminating single-use plastics, and planting native species, help maintain the vital ecosystems these species need to thrive. 

By embracing global cooperation and recognising that their survival is linked to our own planetary health, we move from merely documenting decline to actively guaranteeing a future where all wildlife can flourish.

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

