Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Celebrations, Poems, and more

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Diwali is a beautiful festival of lights and is celebrated over a period of 5 days with much fervour, cheer, and joy. The festival symbolises a positive, happy spirit, victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.

The festival marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. On Dussehra, Lord Rama killed Ravana and then returned to Ayodhya. So, to welcome the king, Ayodhya was illuminated. Therefore, Diwali celebrates this occasion.

Lakshmi puja is performed and as per Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi symbolises wealth, prosperity, and fertility. Diwali coincides with the harvest season and so is also significant.

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes, Messages and Quotes

1. Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Choti Diwali.

2. May good triumph over evil, love over hate, joy over despair this Choti Diwali and all year long.

3. Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Choti Diwali!

4. May Lord Rama bless you with the best virtues of life and endow you with success. Happy Choti Diwali 2021!

5. Diyas are God’s way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy to your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

6. May the light of diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and success that brings you joy! Wish your entire family a very Happy Choti Diwali!

7. For this special time family and friends gets together for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Diwali and always. Happy Choti Diwali!

8. May this Diwali fill into our lives new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Choti Diwali.

10. May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Diwali!

11. May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Choti Diwali!

12. Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Choti Diwali and a great New Year!

13. May the beauty of the Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

14. I hope this Diwali brings light to your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

15. Sending you warm wishes and bright light this Choti Diwali.

16. May Choti Diwali bring light, sweetness, and success to you and your family.

18. No matter how little their light is, they can still light up the whole world and bring us out of our dark agonies. May the lights of Diwali play such a role in your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

19. Open your main entrance door and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly. I hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wish you a very happy and wealthy Choti Diwali.

20. Wishing your Diwali and life to be abundant with joy, light, and love.

21. Wishing that this Diwali brings prosperity to your business and more opportunities for us to work together. Happy Choti Diwali!

22. Let's celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali 2021.

23. May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Happy Choti Diwali!

24. May glowing lamps guide your way to prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!

25. Praying knowledge triumphs over ignorance this Choti Diwali and the rest of the year.

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Greetings

1. Warm & elite wishes not only for a special occasion but for today and forever. Happy Choti Diwali 2021!

2. Diyas are God’s way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy to your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

3. Rejoice on this blessed occasion, By spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Choti Diwali!

4. May the warmth and brightness of the Diwali lights shine on you all year.

5. Wishing you warmth, love, and light this Choti Diwali and all year long.

6. Wishing you the sweetest gifts this Choti Diwali.

7. Let this Diwali burn all your bad times and enter you in good times. Happy Choti Diwali!

8. Diwali is a special time for family and friends to get together for laughter, fun and lots of cheer. Wishing you all a very Happy Choti Diwali!

9. May the lights brighten your life and Rangoli add colourful moments to it this Diwali. Happy Choti Diwali 2021!

10. Let’s hope that Diwali brings you good luck and fulfils all your dreams. Happy Choti Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Poems

1.

A Poem for Diwali

As echelons of zillion lights adorn,

and echoes of triumph and thunder swarm,

watching even a tiny gleam perform,

devouring ill,

sparkling joy despite forlorn,

exhorts a hearty & happy year merely born

by unknown

2.

Praise Laxmi Maa

Goddess of wealth

Giver of health

Most revered by all gods

Mother Laxmi we praise you on this day

Destroy the darkness

Spread the brightness

We are your children o mother

Bless all of us with boons

Give us strength to conquer evil

Make all people happy and civil

You on this day killed mighty devil

Bestow your grace on us and let good prevail

You are Lord ram’s wife Sita

You are Lord Krishna’s great Gita

You are our lighthouse in the dark ocean

You only can make us reach our loved destination

by unknown

3.

Happy Diwali

Decorate this Diwali

with the depth of relations,

Not with the height of

decibels in explosions.

Let's spread the fragrance

of mutual joy and laughter,

It's unfair to pollute with

the smoke of *******.

Let's make noise together

when our country shines,

Let's not annoy the neighbours

with the unwanted sounds.

Let's scatter the light

of love and care,

Let's illuminate the heart's

with concern and share!

Let's respect the five

valuable gifts of nature,

Freely available are fire-

water-earth-space-air!

Volunteer for safety

health and friendliness,

In this way "HAPPY DIWALI"

makes true sense!

by Jayantee Khare