Optical illusions work by challenging your brain with tricky visuals that make you believe you are seeing something that actually isn't there. Optical illusions, also known as visual illusions, are good for your brain. These puzzles work by targeting the areas of your brain that are activated to focus on small details in a busy visual scene. Solving optical illusions has been a part of various neurological studies to assess how the human brain notices subtle details and differences. These visual illusions train your brain to stay focused for sustained periods of time. This offers a good mental workout. When you are searching for a hidden object, animal, or number in a busy scene, you are engaging your brain in a high-level mental activity.

Illusions are found to be effective for improving your problem-solving ability, visual perception, and concentration. Optical illusions, therefore, are a gem for kids who are learning to differentiate and register visual objects. Use of illusions in classrooms can make learning truly fun and engaging. If you enjoy your morning coffee or tea with a puzzle, then make optical illusions also a part of your rituals. Here is an optical illusion to test your visual sharpness. If you believe you possess sharp visual perception, concentration, and attention to detail, then take this optical illusion challenge. All you have to do is find the hidden number 8 in the pool of 9s in just 15 seconds. Do you think you can crack this visual illusion in the given time? Then let's go! Do You Have Eagle Eye Vision? Find The Hidden Number 8 In This Pool of 9s In 15 Seconds!

Before we embark on the challenge, SHARE this optical illusion with your friends and family too. Next time, you have a fun game addition to your family gatherings. Let's get back to the challenge. In this image of filled with 9s, there is number 8 hiding so cleverly that even the sharpest eyes can't spot it. There is only 10 seconds on the clock to spot it. Now if you believe you are an optical illusion champion, then try to find the hidden number before time runs out. People with sharp observation skills, detective eyes, and mental speed were able to find the hidden number 8 in less than 8 seconds. Scan the image from top to bottom. Examine each row and column. The number 8 might be blending in with the 9s. Did you find the hidden number? Optical Illusion Answer Revealed If you spotted the hidden number 8 in the given time, you have proven you are a master of optical illusions. This shows you have the sharpest vision and superb mental processing speed. Tell us in the comments if you aced this challenge.