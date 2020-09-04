Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: 20 Inspirational and Motivational quotes

Teachers Day 2020: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday (5 September) is observed as Teachers Day in India. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm. He was a great orator, teacher, scholar, philosopher, academician, and statesman. He was the first Vice President and the second President of independent India.

“Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day.” - Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

With his inimitable and worldwide achievements, noble thoughts, ideas, and actions, he had influenced several generations. His contributions towards modern India including social, philosophical, economical, cultural, political, spiritual, and educational spectrum are unforgettable. He was a versatile personality, a true teacher, philosopher, and guide for the whole nation.

1. "Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

2. "Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness."

3. "When we think we know we cease to learn.”

4. "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

5. "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

6. "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

7. "True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

8. "Religion is behavior and not mere belief."

9. "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

10. "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

11. “The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

12. “anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava.”

13. “Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”

14. "It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

15. “The word Atman (Soul) means the "breath of life". Atman is the principle of man's life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”

16. "Teachers should be the best mind in the country."

17. "The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."

18. "Love thy neighbours as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself."

19. "The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bas as he imagines."

20. "It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

