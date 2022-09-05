Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: GK Questions and Answers about India's first Vice President

Teachers' Day 2022: Teachers' day is celebrated in India every year on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers play an important role in developing us. They give us the right direction and help in framing our future. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an exemplary teacher, scholar, and politician. He dedicated his entire life to education and the youth of the country.

1. In which year Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born?

A. 1880

B. 1884

C. 1888

D. 1890

Ans. C

Explanation: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September, 1888 at Thiruttani, Madras Presidency, British India (now in Tamil Nadu, India)

2. In which year Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the President of India?

A. 1960

B. 1962

C. 1964

D. 1967

Ans. B

Explanation: In 1962, he became the President of India. He served from 1962 to 1967. He was the second President of India.

3. When did Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna?

A. 1950

B. 1954

C. 1955

D. 1960

Ans. B

Explanation: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 1954.

4. Which of the following are the written works of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

1. East and West: Some Reflections

2. The Philosophy of the Upanishads

3. An Idealist View of Life

4. Eastern Religions and Western Thought

Choose the correct option:

A. 1 and 2

B. 1,2 and 4

C. 2 and 3

D. 1,2,3 and 4

Ans. D

Explanation: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's written works include Indian Philosophy, 2 vol., The Philosophy of the Upanishads, An Idealist View of Life, Eastern Religions and Western Thought, and East and West: Some Reflections. He tried to interpret Indian thought for Westerners in his lectures and books.

5. In which year, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was elected as the chairman of UNESCO's executive board?

A. 1948

B. 1949

C. 1950

D. 1951

Ans. A

Explanation: He was elected chairman of UNESCO’s executive board (1948–49).

6. Consider the following statement about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

1. He was named as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford in 1936.

2. He was elected as a Fellow of the All Souls College.

3. He was elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1946.

Which of the following above statement(s) is/are correct about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

A. Only 1

B. 1 and 2

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also named as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford in 1936. He was elected as a Fellow of the All Souls College. He was elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1946.

7. In which year Sahitya Akademi fellowship, The highest honour conferred by the Sahitya Akademi on a writer Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

A. 1963

B. 1965

C. 1968

D. 1970

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1968, Sahitya Akademi fellowship, The highest honour conferred by the Sahitya Akademi on a writer Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He is the first Indian to get this award.

8. When was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan named as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford?

A. 1930

B. 1933

C. 1936

D. 1940

Ans. C

Explanation: He was appointed as a Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford in 1936. HN Spalding made this position because he was impressed after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's lectures in London. He was also fascinated by his personality.

9. Consider the following statements regarding Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

1. He was elected chairman of UNESCO's executive board (1948-49).

2. From 1953 to 1962, he was chancellor of the University of Delhi.

3. He served as a professor of philosophy at Mysore (1918–21).

Which of the following statement(s) given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2

B. 1 and 3

C. 2 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: He was elected chairman of UNESCO's executive board (1948-49). From 1953 to 1962, he was chancellor of the University of Delhi. Also, he served as a professor of philosophy at Mysore (1918–21).

