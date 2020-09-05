Happy Teachers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems and more

Happy Teachers Day 2020: Teachers play an important role in the development, progress, shaping, and enlightenment of society. Teacher and student relationships are among the most precious in the world. They guide and lift up, built-in us confident, and make us believe that anything is possible.

Every year Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September in India. On this day Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born and as per the wish of the second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who himself was an accomplished teacher his birthday should be observed as Teachers' Day. Therefore, since 1962, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day."

This is the day we should thank and remember the teachers who have shaped us, guide us, throughout gently and firmly. Convey your wishes to the best teacher who had left a great impact on you on Teachers' Day. Here we are providing some quotes, wishes, messages, poems, etc. so that you can share with your teachers and celebrate this occasion with them even through online also.

Happy Teachers Day: Quotes

1. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” - Albert Einstein

2. “Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.”-Aristotle

3. “Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.”- Charles Kuralt

4. "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher." - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

5. "Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats

6. “A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.”- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

7. “The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” - Khalil Gibran

8. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honor for me.” - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

9. “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.” -Swami Vivekananda

10. “I have always felt that the true text-book for the pupil is his teacher.” - Mahatma Gandhi

11. “Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth.” - Helen Caldicott

12. “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important." - Bill Gates

13. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” - Nelson Mandela

14. “One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai

15. “The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” - Mark Van Doren

16. “There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fills you with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” - Robert Frost

17. “If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life.”-Barack Obama

18. “Good teaching must be slow enough so that it is not confusing, and fast enough so that it is not boring.”- Sydney J. Harris

19. “Come forth into the light of things, let nature be your teacher.” - William Wordsworth

20. “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” -Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Happy Teachers Day 2020: Wishes, and Messages

1. I feel extremely lucky that I have you as a teacher. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Teachers' Day!

2. Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teachers' Day!

3. Teaching is the best profession anyone can ever have. I feel really lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

4. They had all answers to your Queries...Happy Teachers' Day!

5. Thank you for making me who I Am today. Happy Teachers' Day!

6. No Google or Technology can replace a Teacher Ever! Happy Teachers' Day!

7. The stars I get in class helped me through hard times, Thank You. Happy Teachers' Day!

8. Wishing all the wonderful Gurus a very Happy Teachers' Day!

9. Happy Teachers' Day! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities.

10. Words can never pay the knowledge you have given us, words can never tell you how acknowledged we students are to have you as teachers. Happy Teachers' Day!

11. They are Google in flesh and blood...You can call them Teachers. Happy Teachers' Day!

12. Cheers to all those who know the Art and Science of Teaching. Happy Teachers' Day!

13. I am indebted to all my Teachers not just today, but every other day. Happy Teachers' Day!

14. Never ever forget your Gurus, Guides, Coaches, and Mentors. Happy Teachers' Day!

15. They are Teachers-They don't require any award for being the best. Happy Teachers' Day!

16. A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. Happy Teachers' Day!

17. You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

18. Wishing you joy and happiness, you are an amazing teacher, and you only deserve the best. Happy Teachers' Day!

19. The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

20. You opened my mind and guided my way. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers Day: Poems

1.

I look forward to your class

When I come to school.

You're an awesome teacher;

I think you're very cool.

You're smart and fair and friendly;

You're helping all of us.

And if I got to grade you,

From me, you'd get A+!

By Joanna Fuchs

2.

I Want To Be Like You

Thank you, teacher,

for being my life's role model.

When I consider all you've taught me

and reflect on the kind of person you are,

I want to be like you—

smart, interesting and engaging,

positive, confident, yet unpretentious.

I want to be like you—

well-informed and easy to understand,

thinking with your heart as well as your head,

gently nudging us to do our best,

with sensitivity and insight.

I want to be like you—

giving your time, energy, and talent

to ensure the brightest possible future

for each of us.

Thank you, teacher

For giving me a goal to shoot for:

I want to be like you!

By Joanna Fuchs

3.

My poetry teacher taught me

How to cry.

My philosophy teacher taught me

How to dream.

My religion teacher taught me

How to bind life.

My yoga teacher taught me

How to find Love.

My liberation teacher taught me

How to create Peace.

By Sri Chinmoy

4.

God Made Teachers

God understood our thirst for

Knowledge, And Our Need To Be Led

By someone wiser;

He needed a heart of compassion,

Of encouragement and patience;

Someone who would accept

The Challenge Regardless Of The

Opposition;

Someone who could see potential

And believe in the best in others . . .

So he made teachers

By Winter Galz

5.

I am happy that you are my teacher;

I enjoy each lesson you teach.

As my role model, you inspire me

To dream to work and to reach.

With your kindness you get my attention;

Every day you are planting a seed

Of curiosity and motivation

To know and to grow and succeed

you help me fulfill my potential;

I am thankful for all that you have done.

I admire you each day, and I just want to say,

As a teacher, you are number one!

Happy Teachers Day……

By unknown

