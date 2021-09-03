Teachers Day 2021: Greeting Card Ideas to make September 5 memorable

Teachers Day 2021: It is observed annually on 5 September in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a staunch believer of education.

The day celebrates all educators, mentors, guides and respects the profession of teaching. Students celebrate the day by giving special gifts or sending messages to their favourite teacher.

At the time of the pandemic, most students are interacting with their school and college teachers virtually. But a customised card with a nice note of respect and gratitude can be made for a teacher. Therefore, greeting cards can be a good option to show appreciation for their role in life.

Teachers Day 2021: Greeting Card Ideas for your favourite Teacher

1. Teachers Day: Quotes Card

If there is a shortage of time and you are not able to express your feelings with a personal message or creating a greeting card, then you can pick a card with a beautiful quote. Also, you can browse teachers day greeting cards online or stores that express what you want to say.

2. Teachers Day: Book Shape Card

A card that has a stack of books is one of the good ideas to express feelings on Teachers Day. This type of card may warm any teachers heart.

3. Teachers Day: Handmade Card

Handmade cards on teachers day are also one of the excellent ideas to express emotions. On the card, students can do hand painting, paper cutting, or can also brainstorm to write a personal message about their teacher.

4. Teachers Day: Theme based Card

Students can also decide on a particular theme and design a card based on the subject and teachers area of interest.

5. Teachers Day: Recall Teachers' Teacher

If you want to do something unique for your teacher, then you can create a greeting card by recalling his/her teacher. On the card, one can place the images of the teachers' teacher and surely, your teacher will remember this for a long time.

6. Teachers Day: Rainbow Printable Card

Rainbow has seven colours and can be a beautiful, thoughtful and heartfelt gift. A perfect way to say "Thank You" to your favourite teacher.

7. Teachers Day: Photo Collage Card

On this type of card, you can also write messages or an appreciation note that you want on your collage.

Teachers Day 2021: Greetings and Messages

1. Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, igniting my imagination, and instilling in me a love of learning. Happy Teachers Day!

2. You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers Day!

3. Teaching is the best profession anyone can ever have. I feel really lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy Teachers Day! Wish you have a wonderful time today!

4. You taught us like a teacher, protected us like our parents, and guided us like a mentor. You truly deserve this day so much. Happy Teachers Day!

5. You show me how to behave properly, you teach me invaluable lessons, and you make me learn from my mistakes. Saying that I appreciate you and what you do for me is an understatement. Happy Teachers Day!

6. Happy Teachers Day! We are grateful to you today and always!

7. Thank you for being an excellent educator! We know teachers like you are not easy to find. We appreciate your time, your patience, your ability to make a dry subject interesting, and your smile. Happy Teachers Day!

8. The joys of learning come from you, for you make things simply wonderful to know…Happy Teachers Day!

9. The best teachers in the world are those who teach from the heart, not from the book… Happy Teachers Day!

10. I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers Day

