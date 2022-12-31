Eagles have powerful eyesight, but are humans any less? Find the hidden eagle!
Have you ever overshadowed the master? In simple terms, can you dare to find the hidden eagle in this picture? Give your shot!
Can you find the hidden eagle?
Eagles are known for their smart mind and commendable eyesight. Imagine having such an amazing vision power that you have an idiom named you, “having an eagle’s eye”.
Can you find the hidden eagle?
Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)
Could you find it?
Here is the eagle hiding!
Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.