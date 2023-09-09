Explainer

Earthquake in Morocco: Why has the earthquake led to great damage? Everything you need to know about the situation.

A huge earthquake hit Morocco on September 8, causing great damage to life and property. Morocco, however, is not a region prone to earthquakes. If that is true, why did this strong earthquake hit the region? Here's everything you need to know about the situation.
On September 8, a strong earthquake hit Morocco, which made hundreds of people lose their lives. The earthquake was so strong that it resulted in a huge loss of life and property. The earthquake shivers were also strongly felt in the city of Marrakech.

As per the Interior Ministry of Morocco, approximately 632 people passed away due to the earthquake, specifically in Marrakech, along with five other provinces near the epicenter of the earthquake. Additionally, around 329 people were badly injured due to the earthquake. These are just the reported numbers and they may rise as the search for the missing is underway.

While Morocco is dealing with the hard situation, the world leaders are extending their condolences. The aftershocks are still there, and thus the world leaders are extending their help. For instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his condolences and offered "all possible assistance" to Morocco through a tweet.

 
