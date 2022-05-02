Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Date, History, Significance, Prayers, Quotes and Wishes

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 marks the end of Ramadan (the month when people observe fast from dawn to dusk) and the beginning of the month of Shawwal (the month following Ramadan). Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal when fasting is prohibited.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on the eve of May 2 and will conclude on the evening of May 3. Eid is celebrated on different days in different parts of the world based on the sighting of the moon.

Chand Raat 2022

The crescent moon is expected to be sighted in India today, with most parts of the country celebrating the auspicious festival tomorrow. "Allahumma ahillahu 'alaina bil-amni wal-iman, was-salamati wal-Islam, Rabbi wa Rabbuk-Allah, Hilalu rushdin wa khairin," Prophet Mohammad used to supplicate this Quranic verse at the sight of the new moon.

Chand Raat is the night when the crescent moon for eid is sighted. During Chand Raat, friends and families gather to catch sight of the new moon. During the last ten days of Ramadan, people observe Aitkaaf, and upon sighting the moon, they greet each other by saying, Chand Raat Mubarak.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Significance and Prayers

On the D-day, Muslims wake up before sunrise and offer Fajr salat. The male members get ready for Salat-al-Eid which is usually performed in the congregation. It consists of two Rakats and Takbirs and is performed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims. After offering Eid namaz, worshippers embrace each other saying "Eid Mubarak".

On their way back home, people visit their friends and family and give Eidi to them. As part of the tradition, Sewain, Sheerkhurma, and a wide variety of delicacies are prepared by the Muslims. After Eid prayers, families and friends gather to enjoy these delicacies. As part of the festival, charity is given to the poor and needy.

Why is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated?

Some believe that Eid-ul-Fitr was first celebrated when Prophet Mohammad PBUH and his companions won the battle of 'Jang-e-Badar' in 624 CE. According to the narration by Anas ibn Malik, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was first celebrated in Medina after the migration of Prophet Muhammad PBUH to Mecca.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Quotes and wishes

1- Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared for. Eid Mubarak!

2- Eid is a day to cheer and laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing a happy Eid to you and your family.

3- May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

4- Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you and your family.

5- May the festival of breaking the fast put all the magic of love and happiness together. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr.

