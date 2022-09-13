Emmy Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 12, 2022, and bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony that took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards 2022 went to White Lotus and Succession, a series about a family that owns a media empire and resembles Redstones and Murdochs. The win set up HBO to dominate TV’s biggest night for the 6th time in 8 years.

Some of the other Emmy Awards 2022 winners include Zendaya for Euphoria. She took the trophy home for the second time and became the youngest two-time acting winner. Emmy Awards 2022 for the Best Actor in Comedy Series went to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Check the complete list of Emmy Awards 2022 winners below.

Two-time #Emmy winner @Zendaya!!! 😍 Congratulations on a second career win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O6FEKmFfbS — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List

Category Winner Series/Movie Outstanding Drama Series Succession Succession Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series The White Lotus The White Lotus Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series Lee Jung-Jae Squid Game Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart Hacks Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Zendaya Euphoria Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or A Movie Michael Keaton Dopesick Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Murray Bartlett The White Lotus Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Matthew Macfayden Succession Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama Series Julia Garner Ozark Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Saturday Night Live Saturday Night Live Outstanding Variety Talk Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Amanda Seyfried The Dropout Outstanding Competition Program Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Mike White White Lotus Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Mike White White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special Jerrod Carmichael Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel Outstanding Writing for a comedy Series Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary ‘Pilot’ Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Hwang Dong-Hyuk Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light” Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series MJ Delaney Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and A Funeral” Outstanding Writing for Drama Series Jesse Armstrong Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’ Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Lee You-mi Squid Games Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series Colman Domingo Euphoria Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Nathan Lane Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele-One Night Only Adele-One Night Only Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program RuPaul Charles RuPaul's Drag Race

