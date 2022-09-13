Emmy Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Emmy Awards 2022 winners: The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry. Check the complete list of Emmy Awards Winners below.
Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 12, 2022, and bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony that took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards 2022 went to White Lotus and Succession, a series about a family that owns a media empire and resembles Redstones and Murdochs. The win set up HBO to dominate TV’s biggest night for the 6th time in 8 years.

Some of the other Emmy Awards 2022 winners include Zendaya for Euphoria. She took the trophy home for the second time and became the youngest two-time acting winner. Emmy Awards 2022 for the Best Actor in Comedy Series went to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Check the complete list of Emmy Awards 2022 winners below.

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List

Category

Winner

Series/Movie

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series

Lee Jung-Jae

Squid Game

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart

Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya

Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or A Movie

Michael Keaton

Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfayden

Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama Series

Julia Garner

Ozark

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White

White Lotus

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White

White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Outstanding Writing for a comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary ‘Pilot’

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and A Funeral”

Outstanding Writing for Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong

Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee You-mi

Squid Games

Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series

Colman Domingo

Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Nathan Lane

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele-One Night Only

Adele-One Night Only

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles

RuPaul's Drag Race

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
