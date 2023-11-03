England vs Australia Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

England vs Australia Head to Head Record: One of the greatest rivalries in cricket is between England and Australia and dates back to 1877. The two nations are responsible for producing some of the greatest cricketers in history and were the pioneers of the sport. Even today, England and Australia’s games draw huge crowds.

The ICC ODI World Cup, the biggest tournament in cricket, has also witnessed some incredible games, thanks to the intense competition between Australia and England. Whenever the two teams face each other, it always results in exhilarating matches.

England is the reigning ODI and T20 World Cup champion, while Australia has won the ODI World Cup a record five times. The two are set to face each other again on November 4.

But before that, take a look at England and Australia’s head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (Test, ODI and T20).

England vs Australia Head to Head in ODI World Cup

England and Australia have faced each other 9 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and have an intense rivalry. Australia holds the edge in these matches, having got the better of England on 6 out of 9 occasions. However, England has the most recent win, having beaten Australia in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Date Winner Margin Venue 7/11/2019 England 8 wickets Edgbaston 6/25/2019 Australia 64 runs Lord's 2/14/2015 Australia 111 runs Melbourne 4/8/2007 Australia 7 wickets North Sound 3/2/2003 Australia 2 wickets Port Elizabeth 3/5/1992 England 8 wickets Sydney 11/8/1987 Australia 7 runs Kolkata 6/9/1979 England 6 wickets Lord's 6/18/1975 Australia 4 wickets Leeds

*Last Match Result: England won by 8 wickets in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Australia fares against England in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads. Australia is a favourite to lift the trophy while England will be playing for its dignity. Pat Cummins will lead Australia while Jos Buttler is the captain of England.

Next Game: November 4, 2:00 PM (IST) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England vs Australia Head to Head in ODI Matches

Australia has a better overall record in ODI and test cricket against England. In T20, England leads Australia by 1 win but in others, the Aussies enjoy a substantial lead.

In over five decades, England and Australia have played 155 games. Australia has won 87 of them and England has won 63.

Team England Australia Span 1971-2022 1971-2022 Mat 155 155 Won 63 87 Lost 87 63 Draw 0 0 Tied 2 2 NR 3 3 W/L 0.724 1.38 %W 40.64 56.12 %L 56.12 40.64 %D 0 0 % 42.1 57.89

England vs Australia Head to Head in T20

Team England Australia Span 2005-2022 2005-2022 Mat 23 23 Won 11 10 Lost 10 11 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 2 2 W/L 1.1 0.909 %W 47.82 43.47 %L 43.47 47.82 %D 0 0 % 52.38 47.61

England vs Australia Head to Head in Test Matches