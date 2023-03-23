English Language Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

English Language Day 2023: At the UN, English Language Day is observed on April 23, which is also historically recognized as William Shakespeare's birth and death day. The event is the result of a 2010 Department of Global Communications initiative to create language days for each of the Organization's six official languages. It is an opportunity to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote the use of languages.

Check these super creative messages, and statuses to share with friends and family on the occasion of UN English Day below.

English Language Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Let's make the most of English Language Day by reading English-language books or watching English-language movies. Cheers to English Language Day.

Make the most of English Language Day by emphasizing its significance on this day, which also happens to be William Shakespeare's birthday.

On behalf of everyone, I wish you a happy English Language Day. Knowing and learning English is always beneficial because it links the world.

Let's honour this language on English Language Day while also remembering one of the most illustrious authors of all time. Cheers to English Language Day.

The birth anniversary of William Shakespeare enhances the significance of English Language Day. Warm wishes to everyone!

English Language Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Talking to everyone in English is the most amazing way to commemorate English Language Day. Best wishes for the day to everyone.

I'd like to wish everyone a very happy English Language Day. Knowing this language means you can communicate with a wide range of people around the world.

Today is the perfect day to read some top-notch English books or watch some timeless English films. On behalf of everyone, I wish you a happy English Language Day.

Take advantage of English Language Day by reading some of the best works of literature and learning more about this widely used language.

The best way to honour English Language Day is by improving your English language skills. Cheers to English Language Day.

English Language Day 2023: Famous Quotes by William Shakespeare

“The language I have learnt these forty years, My native English, now I must forgo; And now my tongue's use is to me no more Than an unstringed viol or a harp, Or like a cunning instrument cased up Or, being open, put into his hands That knows no touch to tune the harmony. ”- William Shakespeare

“ They have been at a great feast of languages, and stolen the scraps. ”- William Shakespeare

“ My language! heavens!I am the best of them that speak this speech. Were I but where 'tis spoken. ”- William Shakespeare

“ Speak the speech, I pray you, as I pronounc'd it to you, trippingly on the tongue.”- William Shakespeare

"Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.”- William Shakespeare

"Sweet are the uses of adversity which, like the toad, ugly and venomous, wears yet a precious jewel in his head."- William Shakespeare

"Talking isn't doing. It is a kind of good deed to say well, and yet words are not deeds."- William Shakespeare

"And this, our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything."- William Shakespeare

There are endless reasons to celebrate English Language Day. English the official language of the sky can be celebrated through attaining proficiency, teaching it to others, and spreading the message, ‘English is not Tough.’

