EPFO 3.0 Launch: Now Withdraw Your PF Instantly via ATM or UPI —Check the New Rules, Benefits & Launch Details here

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 4, 2025, 13:00 IST

EPFO 3.0 redefines provident fund management in India with instant PF withdrawals via ATM and UPI. The upgrade ensures faster claim settlements, paperless verification, and simplified withdrawal rules. Employees can now access funds securely within minutes, marking a new digital milestone for the EPF system in 2025.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade that modernises how employees access and manage their provident fund. This next-generation system of EPFO 3.0 introduces instant PF withdrawals via ATMs and UPI, auto-claim settlements, and faster fund transfers to users’ preferred bank accounts, which make EPFO 3.0 a smooth and paperless experience in withdrawing PF instantly.

Key Highlights of EPFO 3.0

  • Simplified Withdrawal Rules: There are 13 new separate provisions that have been made, and they have all been merged into one easy framework with three main categories.

  • Minimum Balance Rule: Members must maintain at least 25% of their PF amount at all times.

  • Multiple Withdrawals Allowed: Up to 5 marriage-related withdrawals and 10 education-related withdrawals are permitted during service.

  • Faster Claim Processing: EPFO 3.0 automates 95% of claims, ensuring near-instant settlements.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a tech-driven platform that brings digital convenience to provident fund management. It enables:

  • From EPFO 3.0, there can now be Auto-claim settlements

  • Also, it can be used for Instant ATM and UPI withdrawals

  • It will also show the Real-time fund transfers

  • It can also provide Digital corrections via OTP verification

Members can now check balances, withdraw funds, and update account details — all from the comfort of their mobile phones.

Launch Details

EPFO 3.0 was officially approved on October 13, 2025, during the 238th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting chaired by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

What are the differences between the old PF Withdrawal and the EPFO 3.0 PF Withdrawal?

Features

Old System

EPFO 3.0

Processing Time

Up to 20 days

95% of claims processed automatically

Access to Funds

Required employer attestation

Withdraw via ATM or UPI instantly

Correction Process

Manual, form-based

Online correction via OTP

Withdrawal Limit

Full withdrawal allowed post-retirement

50% withdrawal cap for emergencies

How to Withdraw PF Using ATM & UPI?

Here’s the process, how to withdraw PF using ATM & UPI by  the new process:

  1. EPFO members will receive PF withdrawal cards, similar to ATM cards.

  2. The card which EPFO members received will be linked with the PF account

  3. Withdrawals can be made via ATM or UPI, subject to a 50% withdrawal cap to preserve funds for emergencies.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for withdrawing PF?

Before withdrawing your PF, ensure the following eligibility criteria for withdrawal of the PF balance :

  • You must ensure that your UAN (Universal Account Number) is active.

  • The mobile number linked to your UAN should be in working.

  • Your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Account & IFSC) should be verified and linked before withdrawal.

What are the Documents Required for withdrawing PF?

To process your PF withdrawal, keep these documents ready:

  • Identity Proof

  • Address Proof

  • Cancelled Cheque with IFSC & Account Number

  • Universal Account Number (UAN)

How to withdraw PF using ATM & UPI Integration?

To make PF transactions faster, EPFO has partnered with 32 public and private sector banks. This allows employers to directly deposit contributions into employees’ accounts, cutting claim processing time to just three days.

What are the Withdrawal Rules & Limits set by EPFO 3.0?

Withdrawal Rules & Limits set by EPFO 3.0

Purpose

Eligibility/Condition

Withdrawal Limit

Home Purchase/Construction

5+ years of service

90% of the PF balance

Medical Emergencies

Any time during service

Lower of 6 months’ basic pay + DA or employee share with interest

Education/Marriage

7+ years of service

50% of the PF balance

Before Retirement (Age 54+)

1 year before retirement

90% of the PF balance

Flexible Pension Contributions

Plans under EPFO 3.0 include:

  • Increasing the voluntary contribution limit beyond 12%.

  • Raising the salary eligibility cap from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000.

What are the Benefits of EPFO 3.0 for Employees?

  • Instant cash access during emergencies like illness, education, or marriage.

  • No need for employer approval for withdrawals.

  • Self-service updates through OTP verification.

  • 95% auto-processed claims, reducing waiting time from weeks to minutes.

What are the potential risks to watch out for with the PF amount?

Despite its digital ease, users should remain cautious:

  • ATM skimming or data theft through card cloning devices.

  • Hidden cameras near ATMs are capturing PIN entries.

  • Technical glitches or network failures may cause delays or duplicate transactions.

Conclusion

EPFO 3.0, which is a next-generation system, is a significant step towards real-time financial growth for Indian Employees for instance, PF withdrawals via ATMs and UPI, auto-claim settlements, and faster fund transfers to users’ preferred bank accounts. With their simplified rules and digital verification, now managing our PF accounts is faster, easier and more transparent than ever before. However, users must stay with cyber threats in this digital era while enjoying the convenience of this modern upgrade.


