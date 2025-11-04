Multiple Withdrawals Allowed: Up to 5 marriage-related withdrawals and 10 education-related withdrawals are permitted during service.

Minimum Balance Rule: Members must maintain at least 25% of their PF amount at all times.

Simplified Withdrawal Rules: There are 13 new separate provisions that have been made, and they have all been merged into one easy framework with three main categories.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade that modernises how employees access and manage their provident fund. This next-generation system of EPFO 3.0 introduces instant PF withdrawals via ATMs and UPI, auto-claim settlements, and faster fund transfers to users’ preferred bank accounts, which make EPFO 3.0 a smooth and paperless experience in withdrawing PF instantly.

Members can now check balances, withdraw funds, and update account details — all from the comfort of their mobile phones.

It can also provide Digital corrections via OTP verification

It will also show the Real-time fund transfers

Also, it can be used for Instant ATM and UPI withdrawals

From EPFO 3.0, there can now be Auto-claim settlements

EPFO 3.0 is a tech-driven platform that brings digital convenience to provident fund management. It enables:

What is EPFO 3.0?

Withdraw via ATM or UPI instantly

Up to 20 days

What are the differences between the old PF Withdrawal and the EPFO 3.0 PF Withdrawal?

EPFO 3.0 was officially approved on October 13, 2025 , during the 238th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting chaired by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

How to Withdraw PF Using ATM & UPI?

Here’s the process, how to withdraw PF using ATM & UPI by the new process:

EPFO members will receive PF withdrawal cards, similar to ATM cards. The card which EPFO members received will be linked with the PF account Withdrawals can be made via ATM or UPI, subject to a 50% withdrawal cap to preserve funds for emergencies.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for withdrawing PF?

Before withdrawing your PF, ensure the following eligibility criteria for withdrawal of the PF balance :

You must ensure that your UAN (Universal Account Number) is active .

The mobile number linked to your UAN should be in working .

Your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Account & IFSC) should be verified and linked before withdrawal.