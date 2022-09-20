Everything you need to know about EASE 4.0

EASE 4.0: The Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) 4.0 reforms plan was introduced in November 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the help of the Ease 4.0 reform, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be able to institutionalize smart banking and establish an ethical framework. The government has implemented the plan to further the goal of customer-centric digital transformation and financial inclusion in rural areas of India.

EASE 4.0 was launched because of EASE 3.0 immense success, as evidenced by the PSB's reported excellent profits of about INR 31,817 crore in FY21. The Ease 3.0 concept is continued with and improved upon in Ease 4.0.

The following features define the EASE 4.0 framework:

In addition to encouraging excellent banking practices, incentives should be provided to improve credit offtake, talent development, and client response. Internal activity streamlining and 24/7 robust banking capabilities adding technical tools like AI and data analysis to the PSB ecosystem. The participation of participants from rural and semi-rural areas in the financial system through access to loans for agriculture. Investigating potential data-sharing partnerships with reliable outside parties.

Source: Drishti IAS

Key Initiatives of EASE 4.0:

24/7 Banking: To ensure the continuous availability of banking services, EASE 4.0 has introduced the concept of 24x7 banking with durable tech. This is done by ensuring the 24x7 availability of specific banking channels, enhancing the reliability of software platforms, and coordinating internal PSB systems to provide these services. Focus on North-East: Additionally, banks are requested to prepare special schemes for the North-East. CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits in the Eastern States are a cause for worry, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam, who also suggested that banks provide a facility in the area for wider credit development. Bad Bank: A bad bank is a bank created with the purpose of purchasing subprime loans and other illiquid assets of some other financial institution. The proposed bad bank is exceptionally close to receiving a license, according to the Finance Minister. Leveraging FinTech Sector: FinTech, or financial technology, is the application of ground-breaking new technologies to the products and services of the financial sector. Leveraging this field might improve the banking industry and help banks with technology.

Smt @nsitharaman felicitates PSB Reforms EASE 4.0 winners & unveils the annual report for EASE 4.0. EASE 4.0 was focused on ‘technology-enabled simplified & collaborative banking.’ MoS Finance Shri @DrBhagwatKarad & @DFS_India Secretary Shri Sanjay Malhotra were also present. pic.twitter.com/s2sNljnXek — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 16, 2022

The EASE 4.0 reforms deal with digital, agricultural financing, 24-hour banking, technological durability, and co-lending with non-banking financial firms. Data analytics, automation, and digitalization are also being given a lot of attention.

The EASE index evaluates each state-run bank's performance on more than 135+ objective parameters across 4 key elements based on compliance with regulations. It offers a comparative assessment of banks' positions in relation to performance metrics and their competitors with regard to the reform agenda, which is available to all PSBs.

Also Read: Finance Minister launches EASE 4.0 Agenda.