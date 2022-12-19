Exciting math riddles for you!

Hello, our dear mathematicians. How has the weekend been? Did you go through the mathematics concepts and prepare yourself well? Because we have some great, complicated, and mind-blowing riddles for you today. Want to try? Here you go –

MATH RIDDLE 1

Lily is a Lilypad in a small pond. Lilly doubles her size each day, On the 20th day, she covers the whole pond. On what day was Lily half the size of the pond?

MATH RIDDLE 2

There is a clothing store in Bartlesville. The owner has devised his own method of pricing items. A vest costs $20, socks cost $25, a tie costs $15 and a blouse costs $30. Using the method, how much would a pair of underwear cost?

MATH RIDDLE 3

How can you take 2 from 5 and leave 4?

MATH RIDDLE 4

What did one math book say to the other math book?

MATH RIDDLE 5

One is to three as three is to five and five is to four and four is the magic number. What is the pattern?

MATH RIDDLE 6

If a boy blows 18 bubbles, then pops 6 eats 7, and then pops 5 and blows 1. How many are left?

MATH RIDDLE 7

What did the triangle say to the circle?

Ready for the answers? Have a look –

Answer to riddle 1: Day 19, it's not 10 because on day 20 she doubled from day 19, so 19 must be half the size of the pond.

Answer to riddle 2: $45. The pricing method consists of charging $5 for each letter required to spell the item.

Answer to riddle 3: F I V E Remove the 2 letters F and E from five and you have IV which is the Roman numeral for four

Answer to riddle 4: Do you want to hear my problems?

Answer to riddle 5: One has three letters in the word three has five letters in it five has four letters and four has four letters in it (if you try more numbers, they will always come back to the number four: so, four is the magic number)

Answer to riddle 6: 1.

Answer to riddle 7: You’re pointless

Had fun solving the riddles? Great!! We will bring some more riddles for you tomorrow. Till then, take care mathematicians :D