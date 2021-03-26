Explained: Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI)

What is GPAI?

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative. It aims to use the technology to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI through research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

GPAI is the implementation of the idea developed within the G7, under the Canadian and French presidencies.It was launched in June, 2020.

The founding members of GPAI are:

Australia Canada France Germany India Italy Japan Mexico New Zealand Republic of Korea Singapore Slovenia United Kingdom United States European Union

Brazil, Netherlands, Poland and Spain joined GPAI in December 2020.

Significance of GPAI:

GPAI is helpful in providing a technique or platform for sharing multidisciplinary research and identifying key issues among AI practitioners. It works for facilitating an international collaboration which reduces duplication and acts as a global reference point for specific AI issues as well. It ultimately leads to adoption of trustworthy AI. GPAI assesses scientific , socio economic information collected by it on a comprehensive, objective, open, and transparent basis. This information is relevant for understanding AI impacts, leading to its development and options for adaptation and mitigation of potential challenges.

GPAI: Structure

GAPI Council- Consists of ministerial level members and provides direction to GPAI in all major decisions. the 2020-21 GPAI Council is chaired by Navdeep Bains (Government of Canada). He would be supported by Minister Cedric O, Secretary of State for Digital and Telecommunications for France, as GPAI Incoming Chair.

Steering Committee- It comprises an elected body comprising five government members from the Council and six non-government representatives from the Multistakeholder Experts Group Plenary.

GPAI Secretariat- It is hosted at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris. The Secretariat supports the GPAI Council and the GPAI Steering Committee, liaises with the Centres of Expertise and facilitates strong synergies between GPAI’s scientific and technical work and the international AI policy leadership provided by the OECD.

Multi-stakeholder Experts Group Plenary- Multi-stakeholder Experts Group Plenary is a group of 100-150 experts from science, industry, civil society, trade unions, international organizations and governments that discuss outputs and projects for forward-looking collaboration

Centres of Expertise- There are two centres- one in Montreal And other in Paris. The major aim is to support the working group at the annual multi stakeholder experts group plenary.

Working Group of GPAI

The working groups of GPAI work on the following themes:

Responsible AI Data governance The future of work Innovation and commercialization

They need to meet at least once every month. The meetings also need to ensure that each group is aware of the other group's activities.

GPAI has been working from the past 4 years on building responsible AI, data governance, the future of work, and innovation and commercialization.

OECD is a permanent observer to GPAI’s governing bodies. It also contributes experts to participate in GPAI’s working groups frequently.

India joined the 'Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as a founding member. It would support the responsible and human centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence which can be used in various fields like education, healthcare and banking industry.

