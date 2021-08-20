Explained: ISRO SATNAV Policy 2021

ISRO has proposed a draft of Indian Satellite Navigation Policy 2021 (SATNAV Policy-2021). It is present on the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in. The organization (ISRO) has sought public consultation after which the draft would be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval and authorization.

As per the draft released, " The policy tends to achieve self-reliance in satellite-based navigation and augmentation services with an emphasis on ensuring availability & quality, enhancing usage, working towards progressive evolution of the services and promoting research & development."

Take a look at the details below:

SATNAV Policy: What is the Intention

India wishes to achieve the goal of self-reliance of its satellite based navigation and augmentation service sector. For that Antrix Corporation has proposed a comprehensive and substantive policy for satellite based navigation. This means India also wishes for its navigation tools to be globally established like the GPS of the US.

Objective of the SATNAV Policy 2021:

The policy has the following objectives-

Addressing the growing demands of the space based navigation and timing applications with the view of self sustenance in areas of commercial, strategic and societal applications to maximise the socio-economic benefits.

The applications also include tracking and telematics with location based services, automotive, survey and GIS along with timing.

The major objective also includes to have services that are exclusive to the Indian strategic community.

Also the draft states, "The objective of the draft is to ensure the continuous availability of free-to-air navigation signals for civilian uses and secured navigation signals for strategic uses in the defined coverage area."

The draft also ensures guaranteed availability of the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS).

The draft focuses on the technology development which would lead to enhancement of the navigation satellite systems.It also intensifies the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. Today in India all the schemes are related somehow to Atma Nirbhar Bharat. This draft policy includes continuation of NavIC and GAGAN services. It also talks about continuity in upgradation of the system and capability to operate in conjecture with other GNSS/SBAS.

Space Based Navigation Systems: All about them

Global Navigation Satellite System is a term that describes all the space based navigation systems providing positioning, navigation and precise time (PNT) services in a geographical basis.

These are of 4 types:

GPS- This is a Global Positioning system used by the US. It is a satellite based radio navigation system.

GLONASS- It provides an alternative to GPS. It is the second navigation system with global coverage.

Galileo- It is the European Space Agency developed navigation system.

BeiDou- Beidou Navigation system is owned by China. It has two separate satellite constellations.

