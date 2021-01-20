Explained: Nord Stream 2 issue between Germany and Russia

What is Nord Stream 2?

Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline that is under construction from Russia to Germany and via Baltic Sea. It is still under construction and is the reason for quite some tensions between Russia and Germany.

Earlier last year it was also said that alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny took place due to rising tensions between the two countries too.

About Nord Stream 2: Key details

This is a 1200 kilometre pipeline that will run between Germany and Russia It would run alongside Nord stream and would lead to a doubled amount of gas being funnelled through the Baltic, that is 110 billion cubic metres per year. Nord Stream 1 was inaugurated on November 8, 2011, by Angela Merkel and Dmitry Medvedev. Its called North Transgas and North European Gas Pipeline. Nord Stream 2 is the second pipeline from Russia to Germany This would begin from Russia's Ust Luga and would continue till Greifswald in Germany. Take a look at Nord 1 Pipeline in the map below

Significance of the pipeline

Oil and Gas are the most important aspects of the manufacturing process of Germany's economy. However, Germany is way more dependent on the others for its oil and gas fulfilment. 98% of the imports are of oil and more than 92% of natural gas is imported by the country. Currently, Russia already supplies 40 and 35% of oil and natural gas respectively to Germany. Germany needs natural gas and oil to fuel its economy. Maximum industries in the country depend on the fuels to run. This pipeline would provide Europe with a sustainable gas supply while providing Russia with more direct access to the European gas market. The proposed route for Nord Stream 2 uses the territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Finland, Sweden and Denmark which would benefit the national governments and local authorities through investments and employment generated due to it. The Nord 2 Pipeline is visible in orange in the map below

Reasons for opposition:

The counterparts of Russia like the USA and the eastern neighbours of Germany like Poland, the Czech Republic have criticised the move saying a dependence can pose threat to future generations. EU's common market is said to be under threat due to this move.

The pipeline would be a good medium for Russia to increase its military presence in the Baltic Sea and also to transmit military information across the EU.

Ukraine’s strategic importance would be at risk as the pipeline running through it would become redundant. Estonia, Poland and Latvia would also become economically redundant due to the bigger functional pipelines.

US would lose its market in the EU due to the presence of the Russian gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 and India

In India's long term interest, it would be beneficial for two big reasons:

The dependence of Russia on Chinese markets for its gas and fuels would decrease. The US sanctions made it a little inclined to sell its products to China which would now decrease.

India's relationship with Russia is on good terms. The US sanctions would pose no threat to the construction of the pipeline.

